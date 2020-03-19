Readers ask and answer questions about race – Up News Info

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from the Ask Amy column for two weeks to work on other writing projects.

Dear Amy: I am a 16 year old girl and I have a part time job as a babysitter. Every day is an adventure. Their life is very different from mine, and I have enjoyed learning about them.

Recently, I have become aware of your stereotypes about Hispanics. Coming from a Hispanic family (although my skin is white), this offends me.

Recently, as she was walking home, she passed a van with Hispanic men. One of the boys commented on how these men "had probably robbed a house."

I was surprised and did not know what to say. Is it my place to say something? Should I speak to your mother?

confused

Dear confused: You must correct the children when you are with them, because you are in charge. This includes comments they can make about older people, overweight people, or offensive comments based on race like the one you witnessed.

It's okay to say, "Hey guys, it's not nice, and it's not fair to make assumptions about people." It seems that you think that all Hispanics are bad or scary, but you are wrong. I don't want to hear you talk like that again about people you don't even know. "

If you want to let them know why you take this personally, your ethnicity could provide a useful "teaching moment,quot;, but ethnic stereotypes are offensive, regardless of ethnicity. If this is an ongoing problem, then yes, talk to your friends.

November 2010

Dear Amy: I am always curious about people's cultural and racial backgrounds.

My 24-year-old daughter is a mixed race (black and Korean). I went to Seoul when I was 2 years old to bring her home from the orphanage.

As a result of knowing their racial makeup, I have resolved the appearance of various Asians and can distinguish the differences between people from China, Japan, Korea, Mongolia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

I'm an extrovert, and when I hear an accent or see someone I think is a combo like my daughter, I usually ask. People are always curious about my daughter and I am also curious about other people.

Am I rude if I express curiosity about a person's racial origin? Some people like interest. Others seem to resent it. A man in the supermarket yesterday was upset. He was from Sudan.

Should I keep my mouth shut? It seems politically correct to remain silent.

– J

Dear J: You should feel free to express your abundant curiosity, but you must also accept a stranger's right not to discuss your race or ethnicity with you.

Loading a person and saying: “Hello, just curious. Are you a combo? It is unpleasant. Referencing your daughter's racial identity in this way is unpleasant. Then he says, "I bet I can guess your race! Not really. I am very good at this! "

Some people don't care about your motivations to meddle with them. This has nothing to do with being politically correct. This has to do with engaging strangers in a personal conversation that they may not feel like having.

November 2010

Dear Amy: "J,quot; wrote that he loves asking strangers about his race.

Should we feel free to satisfy our curiosity by asking strangers about their gender? What about your sexual orientation? Years? Marital status? Religion? Why not if they are pregnant or HIV positive?

One way to check whether satisfying curiosity is rude is to consider what would happen if things were changed. Imagine the outraged response of a white person if a non-white stranger asks their race.

His advice to the ever curious J should have been: "Take care of your own affairs."

And the polite answer when strangers ask about your race?

"Human."

– Barbara

Dear Barbara: Perfect. Thank you.

December 2010

Dear Amy: I've been following your discussion about when it's appropriate to ask about a stranger's racial identity.

I worked on the census this summer. Among the questions we had to ask (in addition to "married,quot;, "age,quot;, "children,quot;, etc.) was "race,quot;.

The question became one that we all hate to ask, as many people were offended. We got used to people who answered "human,quot; when asked about their race, but my favorite answer was from an older gentleman who, when asked, "Race?" He replied: "Not so much anymore."

– Colorado girl

Dear Colorado: The perfect answer to a loaded question.

December 2010

