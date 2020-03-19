Readers ask and answer questions about race – Up News Info

Dear Readers, Every year I walk away from the Ask Amy column for two weeks to work on other writing projects.

Today's "Best of,quot; column for 2010 deals with racial issues.

I will be back with fresh questions and answers next week.

Dear Amy: I am a 16 year old girl and I have a part time job as a babysitter. Every day is an adventure. Their life is very different from mine, and I have enjoyed learning about them.

Recently, I have become aware of your stereotypes about Hispanics. Coming from a Hispanic family (although my skin is white), this offends me.

Recently, as she was walking home, she passed a van with Hispanic men. One of the boys commented on how these men "had probably robbed a house."

I was surprised and did not know what to say. Is it my place to say something? Should I speak to your mother?

confused

Dear confused: You must correct the children when you are with them, because you are in charge. This includes comments they can make about older people, overweight people, or offensive comments based on race like the one you witnessed.

It's okay to say, "Hey guys, it's not nice, and it's not fair to make assumptions about people." It seems that you think that all Hispanics are bad or scary, but you are wrong. I don't want to hear you talk like that again about people you don't even know. "

If you want to let them know why you take this personally, your ethnicity could provide a useful "teaching moment,quot;, but ethnic stereotypes are offensive, regardless of ethnicity. If this is an ongoing problem, then yes, talk to your friends.

