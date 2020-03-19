Raytheon's new counterattack weapon approved for international sales – Defense Blog

Raytheon Co., one of the world's largest defense contractors, said the new Coyote Block 2 counter-attack weapon approved for international sales.

"The United States government authorized the Raytheon Company to sell the Coyote Block 2 counterattack weapon to approved allied nations as part of the howling counterattack system," says the company's message.

In 2019, the US Army USA Deployed Howler, a combination of the Ku-band radio frequency system and Coyote Block 1, on the battlefield. The high-speed, highly maneuverable Block 2 is designed to use Raytheon's KuRFS multi-mission radar as a fire control source.

"Delivering this enhanced version of the combat-tested Coyote strengthens our allies' defenses against enemy drones," said Sam Deneke, vice president of Raytheon Land Warfare Systems. "Block 2 is fast, effective, and protects troops on the battlefield."

Raytheon recently completed development, operational, and customer acceptance tests on the Coyote Block 2 variant. Powered by a jet engine, the new weapon can be launched from the ground to destroy drones and other airborne threats.

"KuRFS radar offers soldiers unprecedented insight into individual drones," said Bryan Rosselli, vice president of Raytheon Mission Systems and Sensors. "The ability to quickly and clearly detect, track, and discriminate threat leads to positive identification and makes the Coyote more accurate in its ability to intercept drones."

Raytheon hopes to achieve full speed production of the Coyote Block 2 in 2020.