Rasheeda Frost has her husband Kirk freaking out in her tight dress & # 39; Black Girl Magic & # 39; – Photos explain how they remained married for 20 years

While trapped inside, Rasheeda Frost happily flaunts her killer curves for nearly 9 million Instagram followers in a skin-tight dress with the phrase "black girl magic,quot; sprinkled across the front.

The businesswoman, who is married to former rapper Kirk Frost, recently went to social media, where she explained that she is more or less participating in the quarantine due to the coronavirus.

However, indoors, the Love and Hip Hop Atlanta star participates in sexy photos to promote her brand.

She explained, "I might be stuck in the house now, but when it's time to go out, I'll have some cute outfits!"

Rasheeda recently talked about being able to stay married for 20 years despite cheating scandals.

The mother of two stated, "I think it has not only made me stronger, but it has also strengthened our base. Being in a reality show, sometimes you don't want to share because you're embarrassed. But really, the life of everyone is not what they (pretend) to be on social media. "

She went on to explain the following about the matter: "I have met many people who have been through the same thing and then it becomes a testimonial. People say," My God, you helped me get through my situation. "It was painful, painful and devastating. But at the end of the day, I feel like that's what we were supposed to do. We were supposed to live our lives transparently. That's what we signed up for, and that's what we did. "

The ex-wife continued, "I go, to be honest, a lot of times, people who talk about it could never wear my shoes. A lot of women haven't even been in a relationship for five minutes, let alone 20 years. So you can't talk about the decisions I make. "

She concluded: "At the end of the day, it's my life. And I never let anyone's opinion influence me in one direction. All I did was pray and follow my heart. And if nobody likes it, don't follow me and don't leave a comment. Something you're dealing with might be something I wouldn't deal with, but it's not up to me to tell you what to do. "

Rasheeda keeps it real with his followers.



