Rapper C-Rayz Walz maintains innocence while incarcerated on rape charge

Defending the hip-hop artist from the Bronx, his manager describes the 44-year-old MC as someone who 'spreads knowledge and positivity, both through his music and his involvement in the community'.

C-Rayz WalzThe team has spoken after the news that he has been in jail since December on an allegation of serious rape. On Wednesday, March 18, the former artist manager for Definitive Jux released a statement in defense of the star.

"At this time, C-Rayz Walz cannot discuss or comment on this allegation," the manager told HipHopDX. While he cannot directly address the details of the case, he made it clear that C-Rayz maintains his innocence.

"What I can say is that I have known C-Rayz Walz as his manager and closest friend for six years," Rebs spoke of the jailed star for her experience with him. "I've seen him spend most of his time caring for and supporting his son."

"His family and friends know who he is, what he represents and what kind of father he has been. He spreads knowledge and positivity, both through his music and his involvement in the community," he continued to sing praises to the MC of the Bronx. "Walz is a caring person and has always been committed to teaching and uplifting youth and especially his son. That is the C-Rayz Walz that I know and love."

C-Rayz was once a standout on the New York underground hip-hop scene, but hasn't been as active in recent years. According to the New York City Department of Correction, he has been detained behind bars since December 13, 2019 on charges of serious violation.

Details of the case are not available, but he is reportedly currently locked up at the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center in the Bronx. Nicknamed "The Boat," the facility is an 800-bed jail barge used to hold inmates and anchored on the South Bronx coast near Hunts Point.

C-Rayz is expected to appear in court on April 15, but is likely to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.