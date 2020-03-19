Queen Elizabeth issues a declaration of hope amid the coronavirus pandemic

The entire world is suffering right now with COVID-19 circulating. People are seeking guidance from their respective governments now more than ever, and Queen Elizabeth II has just shared a hopeful statement.

The Royals have been forced to adjust their daily schedule and upcoming events planned due to the pandemic. Leaders are trying to lead by example when it comes to staying home to flatten the curve.

There are many who have never witnessed something like this in their life and that is understandably very scary. The government routinely uses the media and the press to send a message to citizens, but today social media seems to be faster and more enjoyable.

That is why the Queen posted a message on the official Instagram royal family.

See this post on Instagram A MESSAGE FROM HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN. When Philip and I arrived in Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the UK and around the world are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all encouraged to change our normal routines and regular life patterns for the good of the communities in which we live and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them. At times like these, I remember that our nation's history has been forged by individuals and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our efforts combined with a focus on the common goal. We are enormously grateful for the experience and commitment of our scientists, physicians, and emergency and public services; But now more than ever in our recent past, we all have a vital role to play as individuals, today and in the days to come, weeks and months. Many of us will need to find new ways to keep in touch with each other and make sure loved ones are safe. I am sure we are up to that challenge. You can be sure that my family and I are ready to play our part. ELIZABETH R A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) on March 19, 2020 at 9:32 a.m. PDT

‘When Philip and I arrived in Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the UK and around the world are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all encouraged to change our normal routines and regular life patterns for the good of the communities in which we live and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them. At times like these, I remember that our nation's history has been forged by individuals and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our efforts combined with a focus on the common goal. We are enormously grateful for the experience and commitment of our scientists, physicians, and emergency and public services; But now more than ever in our recent past, we all have a vital role to play as individuals, today and in the days to come, weeks and months. Many of us will need to find new ways to keep in touch with each other and make sure loved ones are safe. I am sure we are up to that challenge. You can be sure that my family and I are ready to play our part. ELIZABETH R. ’

This comes after the monarch adjusted his schedule to follow Prime Minister Boris Johnson's guidelines, who told all UK citizens to stop all non-essential contact.



