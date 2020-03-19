Queen Elizabeth II and her dog head to Windsor amid social estrangement

Queen Elizabeth II He left Buckingham Palace and headed to Windsor Castle on Thursday.

Her Majesty was photographed sitting in her car with her adorable dog. The Queen appeared to be wearing a blue sweater, pearl earrings, and a bright shade of lipstick for the trip.

The Royal House announced earlier this week that the 93-year-old monarch would make the trip.

"Her Majesty will be moving to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday, March 19, a week earlier than planned," a statement on the website read. "The Queen is likely to stay there beyond the Easter period."

While the Royal House did not give a specific reason for the schedule change, the actual editor of ITV News Chris Ship reported it was to "help with social distancing,quot;. She also reported that her husband The prince Philip He traveled by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham to Windsor to meet his schedule and join her for the Easter break.