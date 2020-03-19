Queen Elizabeth II and her dog head to Windsor amid social estrangement

Queen Elizabeth II He left Buckingham Palace and headed to Windsor Castle on Thursday.
Her Majesty was photographed sitting in her car with her adorable dog. The Queen appeared to be wearing a blue sweater, pearl earrings, and a bright shade of lipstick for the trip.
The Royal House announced earlier this week that the 93-year-old monarch would make the trip.
"Her Majesty will be moving to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday, March 19, a week earlier than planned," a statement on the website read. "The Queen is likely to stay there beyond the Easter period."
While the Royal House did not give a specific reason for the schedule change, the actual editor of ITV News Chris Ship reported it was to "help with social distancing,quot;. She also reported that her husband The prince Philip He traveled by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham to Windsor to meet his schedule and join her for the Easter break.
In fact, The Royal Household revealed that "a series of changes,quot; had been made to The Queen's schedule as a "sensible precaution and for practical reasons." Although, the household noted that their meetings with Prime Minister Boris JohnsonThe HMS commanding officer Queen Elizabeth and the Bishop of Hereford "would continue as planned."
"In consultation with the Medical Home and the Government, a series of public events with a large number of people due to the attendance of The Queen and other members of the Royal Family, in the coming months will be canceled or postponed," part of El ad said. "Maundy's annual service at St. George's Chapel on April 9 will not take place. Three garden parties hosted by The Queen, to be held at Buckingham Palace in May, will now not take place. Guests Already invited to these garden parties they will be asked to attend in 2021. Two additional garden parties will not be held for the Unforgotten Association and the National Trust. Research will be reorganized for later dates. "
He also stated that additional announcements about Trooping the Color and the 75th anniversary of VE Day "will be made in due course, in consultation with the government." The state visit of the Emperor and Empress of Japan to the United Kingdom was also postponed.
Prince harry Y Meghan Markle offered words of support, too.
