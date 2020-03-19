Quavo poses in an empty supermarket: "I'm late, be safe for everyone,quot;

Everyone has been buying supplies like crazy these days after United States President Donald Trump advised people to embrace social estrangement for the next few weeks. Look at the photo Quavo shared on his social media account during these difficult times.

A few days ago, the WHO announced that we are dealing with a coronavirus pandemic, and people around the world are advised to stay home as much as possible to combat the spread of this deadly virus.

Some people cannot afford to stay home because they still have to go to work, but those who can should really follow this advice.

"Damn … I'm late, stay safe,quot; Quavo captioned his post, which is a photo of himself in an empty supermarket.

Someone said, "Okay, just needs a little attention @quavohuncho,quot; and another follower posted this: "He just went to the store for the photo shoot."

A commenter wrote posted: ‘Everyone has lost their minds. This is just the flu, not the end of the world, "and one fan said," I went and got more bread. "I don't know where they live, but NYC is IN YOU."

Someone else said, "They say money can't buy happiness, but it can buy beer, and that's good enough for me," and a follower posted his, "Now I know you have a maiden who could have bought your stuff."

One person said this: "All of you wearing masks like that will prevent you from getting it."

Quavo made the headlines a lot this year, and one of the last times he was on the front page of the media was when he fought.

Earlier this year, Quavo apparently got into a skirmish during a post-Paris Fashion Week party.

TMZ held in his hands images that seemed to show the rapper throwing punches at another man at a French nightclub.



