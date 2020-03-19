PUBG Mobile Lite Varenga in Bloom Update Brings New Themes, Weapons, Features and More – Game News

Tencent Games has started rolling out the 0.16.0 Varenge Spring update for the Lite version of its popular Battle Royale game, PUBG Mobile. The update brings several new features to the game, including the new theme, Varenga in Bloom, which is also the name of the update. After the update, the game has received several new features, such as a redesigned lobby screen with the Spring Festival menu theme, new Cherry Blossom areas in Varenga with more chances of Picnic Baskets popping up. In addition to this, the update also addresses some previous issues and outbreaks.

The Varenga in Bloom 0.16.0 update also brings some useful features including end-of-match rating, career results, and an in-game firearm upgrade option that allows players to upgrade their weapons to a certain level to increase your shooting range, damage, etc. In addition to this, the game has also received new items such as flare gun in picnic baskets, new paint grenades, etc. Players can now find the flare gun from the picnic baskets that appear under the cherry blossom trees and explosions of multi-colored paint grenades and paint players with spring colors.

Tencent has not forgotten to make some necessary changes to the existing Verenga map, as the map has received a new refuge towards the north side of the map that also contains the necessary resources. The map now has more roads leading to the urban area and more.

Update 0.16.0 also brings a secondary weapon quick switch that will also allow players to fire from the secondary weapon while reloading the primary one. Classic mode and PlayLab were combined as a new Battle Royale mode.

PUBG Mobile Lite update 0.16.0 is now available on the Play Store and comes with a download package of just 52MB.

