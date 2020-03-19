PS5's unusual 825GB SSD is an annoying compromise – BGR

The PlayStation 5 will feature an unusual 825GB SSD, which is an annoying compromise between performance, capacity, and price.

Sony said during its boring PS5 hardware event that the custom 825GB drive fits well with the hardware and is sufficient to meet the storage needs of gamers.

Sony also said it had to take costs into account when developing the PS5 SSD, but did not disclose the price of the console.

It finally happened, PlayStation friends, Sony revealed new details about the PS5 during a broadcast prerecorded presentation that should have happened at the now canceled GDC. "The Road to PS5,quot; was a 52-minute clip in which Sony's Mark Cerny gave us a deep dive into the PlayStation 5 hardware, which turned out to be a colossal marketing misstep for the company. It is one thing to target developers with this type of event only online. But it's too deep a dive for potential console buyers who aren't interested in all the technical jargon and how it all works. The fan reaction was absolutely brutal, as the clip currently has a 2: 1 like-to-dislike ratio: that's 219K to 89K for anyone keeping scores at home.

That said, Sony revealed the full set of specs for the upcoming PS5, and it turns out that some of the leaks in the past few months were correct. On paper, the new Xbox Series X lists better CPU and GPU performance than the PS5, but the new PlayStation has a custom solid-state drive that's twice as fast as the Xbox. Sadly, the PS5 SSD has a weird 825GB capacity, which screams out for compromise.

Even before we knew the specs for both consoles, we knew that both will feature custom SSDs that will be faster than those currently available on laptops and desktops. We also told you that SSD capacity will be a crucial feature when it comes to pricing each console. And that's why the PS5's unusual 825GB SSD appears to be a massive compromise between performance, capacity, and price.

On stage, Cerny explained the line of thought that was used to create this custom ability. Sony wants games to be able to instantly load multiple game elements at the same time. The executive gave an example in which a player would reach a new location, and the game would have to load a few gigabytes of texture, while loading the last words of an enemy who just died on the screen.

"To meet our bandwidth target of 5 gigabytes per second, we ended up with a 12-channel interface," he explained. "Eight channels would not be enough. The resulting bandwidth we have achieved is actually five and a half gigabytes per second," he added. And then the unexpected part came. "With a 12-channel interface, the most natural size that emerges for an SSD is 825 GB, "said Cerny, in what seemed like the beginning of an excuse.

He also confirmed that while it is "tempting,quot; to add more flash, "it certainly is not cheap, and we have a responsibility to make our gaming audience profitable with respect to what we put on the console."

Cerny added that Sony analyzed the gaming patterns of a wide range of players and looked at what they were playing over the course of a weekend, a week or a month and whether that set of games would fit on the SSD. They stated that "the friction caused by reinstalled or read downloads would be quite low,quot;, so they blocked the 825 GB capacity.

Most people who buy a new console this year won't worry about priorities when it comes to loading data into a game, channels, or life size for the SSD being 825GB. You will see 825GB of SSD on the PS5 and 1TB on the X Series. And if both consoles are priced the same, it could be a big problem for Sony.

However, like the X Series, the PS5 supports the same two types of storage upgrades, including a slot that can accommodate a fast SSD like the one inside the console and normal external drives. However, it's still the X Series that comes out on top, but that's a story for a different time.

