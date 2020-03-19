PS5 reveal: here's everything Sony didn't announce

Sony's big PS5 announcement turned out to be a boring affair for the hundreds of thousands of fans who flocked to YouTube in hopes of seeing the console for the first time.

The PlayStation 5 ads seemed to target developers rather than gamers looking to buy the console, as Sony didn't reveal anything juicy about the device.

The PS5 specs will match the Xbox Series X for the most part, and the technology Sony developed for the console is fascinating, if you like it. Otherwise, you'll be expecting a real PS5 reveal again and there's no telling when that will happen.

It only took a few minutes to watch Sony's big PlayStation 5 event on Wednesday to realize that Sony was about to ruin its big PS5 reveal for all its gamers. Don't get me wrong, Sony's revelations about the various technologies involved in the development of the PS5 are certainly interesting. But what the main architect of Sony's PS5 system, Mark Cerny, made a presentation that can only cater to a particular type of audience: developers. Sony's PS5 announcement would have been fine if Sony had wanted to reach the levels of boredom that Google and Microsoft are aiming for with certain sections of their I / O and Build events. On the other hand, those events also contain plenty of announcements for consumers, not just for audience developers who will use those software innovations to provide new experiences for those Google and Microsoft devices. Sony's event on Wednesday was even more annoying than that, as the entire PS5 presentation felt like an internal presentation for game developers. That's because it was the GDC keynote Sony had planned, but never had a chance to host because the coronavirus pandemic caused the event to be canceled.

However, Sony fans in the audience did not expect that. If you followed the YouTube live prerecorded event, you've probably noticed that more than 600,000 fans attended it. You've probably also seen the comment section, in real time and asking Sony to reveal the PS5 details that are important to gamers. And you've probably noticed how much hate the clip got – the video had over 25,000 upsets when Cerny finished the keynote, and that number went up to 55,000 as of this writing.

Cerny took her time to explain in great detail the various technological advancements that will make the PS5 an absolute beast of a console. The new PlayStation will have almost the same set of specifications as the Xbox Series X with some significant differences. But that's about all Sony revealed during the presentation, focusing on how the PS5 hardware will enhance the game, be it the ultra-fast SSD, expandable storage, GPU, new cooling system, or 3D sound. At times, the presentation seemed like an excuse from Sony as to why the PS5's specifications didn't perfectly match the Xbox Series X. Microsoft's next-gen console has a faster CPU and better GPU performance, though the SSD The PS5 supports twice the speed of the console. new Xbox. As for storage, Sony is going with an 825GB SSD for the PS5 instead of the expected 1TB of storage that would match the X Series.

Sony did not show the design of the PS5, although it spoke extensively about the console's cooling system. Considering Microsoft unveiled the X Series design in mid-December, and then followed up with full specs and a dismantling earlier this week, revealing that the final design for the PlayStation 5 is the least Sony could have done for future buyers. . We don't even know what type of connectivity the console will support, though Sony confirmed that it will have an NVMe SSD slot that will support storage upgrades in the future, as long as the M2 units it plans to buy can support the same high-end speed as built-in storage. and they are small enough to fit inside the slot.

Sony also did not show or speak about the new DualShock controller. The company released it in October, without revealing its name or design. We hope it will be called DualShock 5 and present a design similar to that of its predecessor, but with some new tricks, such as a microphone for voice commands.

The company didn't even reveal any of the console's features unless they were directly related to the hardware. For example, Sony addressed backward compatibility only to confirm that PS5 hardware is compatible with PS4 Pro and PS4 games. Various rumors say that PS1, PS2, and PS3 games will also run on the new hardware, but Cerny gave no clue that that would be the case.

And don't even ask about pricing or release date information! That's the kind of announcement that will come sometime later this year. Even Microsoft wasn't ready to reveal those details despite revealing the Xbox Series X's specs, design, driver, and new features.