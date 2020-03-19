Priyanka Chopra talks about her emotions while in quarantine

The World Health Organization has declared that the corona virus is a pandemic. It has urged people around the world to practice social distancing by staying indoors and preventing the spread of the disease. Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas have also isolated themselves considering the current situation.

In a video posted on social media, Priyanka revealed that it was her eighth day in quarantine and spoke about her experience thus far. She said, “I hope they are safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hi! This is such a crazy moment and all of our lives have completely changed and it feels like something out of a movie, but it isn't. Nick and I have been home for the past week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and there were so many people around us all day and suddenly this is our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure you all feel the same. We are taking all the recommended precautions at this time, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practicing social distancing ”.

Well, all we can do is hope that we come out of this stronger. Until then, we urge everyone to remain isolated as much as possible and maintain proper hygiene.