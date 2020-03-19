Priyanka Chopra spreads awareness during coronavirus outbreak

Like all stars, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also spends time at her quarantined home. While you're at it, make the most of your time at home. In addition to spending time with her loved ones, especially her dogs, Gino and Diana, Priyanka took to social media early Thursday morning to share important information about the deadly coronavirus outbreak worldwide.

As we know, the outbreak of coronavirus in the USA. USA It has experienced a rapid increase. This has led many people to buy panic groceries and stock up on paper rolls and disinfectants.

