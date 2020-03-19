Prince William asserts that the COVID-19 crisis is the "dreaded,quot; scenario that he hoped would not happen

Prince William is now technically the first member of the royal family to go out and tackle the COVID-19 virus that is sweeping across the globe, referring to him as a problem he "feared."

Earlier this month, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also tackled the pandemic, but as most know, they left the family earlier in the year. Page Six recently reported on the Prince's speech in an online video revealed by the UK's National Emergenices Trust.

Prince, 37, revealed that the UK NET was announced to help those who need it most. William said in the video that he created it last year and that he did not have his need any time soon, but it turns out that they must use it sooner than initially thought.

The Prince went on to say that he was grateful, however, that the National Emergencies Trust was created, adding that he would assist in the fight against the virus. As noted earlier, Meghan and Harry addressed the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

It was reported on March 18, 2020 that Meghan and Harry uploaded a social media post calling on people to be kind and compassionate towards each other. The post emphasized the importance of people helping each other.

Markle praised the work done by medical professionals and other authorities, claiming that what he has seen so far has been truly "inspiring." Furthermore, the former royal couple revealed that they would do everything possible to share accurate information and resources for those who need it.

This comes after the report that the former Prince was struggling emotionally as he finds himself in a new country far from the family he loves. A source who spoke to The Daily Mail explained that the former Prince was concerned about his father and grandmother.

Ad

Currently, many celebrities, with the exception of Evangeline Lilly, have urged the public to stay behind doors and quarantine until the worst of the pandemic is over.



Post views:

4 4