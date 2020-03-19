Prince Harry makes the decision & # 39; incredibly difficult & # 39; to cancel Invictus 2020 games

%MINIFYHTMLf4e64311178b34df49dddfc40397d79011% %MINIFYHTMLf4e64311178b34df49dddfc40397d79012%

WENN / Avalon

Calling the elimination of the annual event "the most sensible and safe option," the Duke of Sussex encourages wounded veterans to stay focused and get even more fit amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Prince Harry has scrapped his annual Invictus Games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

British royalty made the announcement in a video message posted online on Thursday, March 19, noting that the decision to cancel the event, which focuses on wounded veterans, was an "incredibly difficult" decision.

This year's event was taking place in the Netherlands in May.

"This decision was the most sensible and safe option for all of you, for your family and for everyone else involved in these games," said Harry. "I know how disappointed everyone must be."

"This is an approach that many of you need. I encourage you to keep that focus to the best of your ability. The good thing is that you have an additional 12 months to get even more fit, to be even more fit than you already are. , be in your best physical and mental shape. "

<br />

The news came moments before it was announced that the New Orleans Saints football team coach Sean Payton had tested positive for the coronavirus. Joins the likes of the basketball star Kevin Durant and Juventus soccer player Daniele Rugani among the best athletes who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.