Prince Harry 2020 Invictus games postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has affected another highly anticipated event.

Amid the ongoing global outbreak of the virus, it was announced Thursday that Invictus Games 2020, the recurring adaptive international multi-sport event launched by Prince harryin 2014, it will be postponed.

The games were originally scheduled to take place this year in The Hague in May, but due to the great pandemic and the resulting complications with planning and participating in the event, organizers are now looking to host the games next year.

"We are now investigating all options for rescheduling the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, by May or June 2021. Significant planning is underway to determine and confirm this option," a press release read.