Prince Harry 2020 Invictus games postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus pandemic has affected another highly anticipated event.
Amid the ongoing global outbreak of the virus, it was announced Thursday that Invictus Games 2020, the recurring adaptive international multi-sport event launched by Prince harryin 2014, it will be postponed.
The games were originally scheduled to take place this year in The Hague in May, but due to the great pandemic and the resulting complications with planning and participating in the event, organizers are now looking to host the games next year.
"We are now investigating all options for rescheduling the Invictus Games, subject to the availability of key facilities and resources, by May or June 2021. Significant planning is underway to determine and confirm this option," a press release read.
"All parties involved in organizing and participating in the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, including competitors and their loved ones, volunteers, organizers, partners, sponsors and their suppliers, face the current impact of the pandemic. As a result , the organization of Invictus Games The Hague 2020 has become impossible.
Competitors from the 20 nations involved have worked hard to train for these Invictus Games as part of their recovery process. However, the safety and well-being of these wounded, wounded or sick women and men, and their friends and family, is paramount, "the statement said.
"We know that not holding the Invictus Games in May will be disappointing news for the entire Invictus Family and for all involved in the planning and delivery of the Games. We are very grateful for the continued support of those who have been and continue to participate in the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, and we remain committed to the recovery of the military and wounded, wounded and sick men. "
Amid the disappointing news, Prince Harry took to social media with an encouraging message for all participants.
"I know how disappointed everyone must be. This is an approach that many of you need," the Duke of Sussex said in a video on Twitter. "I encourage you to keep that focus to the best of your ability. The good thing is that you have an extra 12 months to get even more fit, be fitter than you already are, be in your best physical and mental shape. So that I'm really excited about next year's games in that regard. I'm sorry I couldn't provide this. "
Royalty advised: "Take care of yourself. Take care of your families. Take care of each other … do what you do best, which is to reach out to other people."
