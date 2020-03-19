Premier League best XI out of the top six: pick yours after Joleon Lescott and John Hartson's pick | Football news

















4:14



Joleon Lescott and John Hartson choose a team of players who are not in the top six who they think could challenge the best teams in the Premier League

Joleon Lescott and John Hartson choose a team of players who are not in the top six who they think could challenge the best teams in the Premier League

We ask Joleon Lescott and John Hartson to choose a team of players who are not in the top six who they think could challenge the best teams in the Premier League.

The two guests in The Debate on Wednesday night were assigned the task of selecting an XI from teams that are currently outside the top six, which could challenge elite teams in the top flight, and perhaps even win the title.

This is what occurred to them …

Goalkeeper: Nick Pope

Nick Pope has had a great season for Burnley

Lescott We limit it to two players per team and choose each one. I led the defense and John the attack. Burnley has 10 clean sheets, so it made sense to choose Pope.

Defender: Max Aarons, Gary Cahill, John Egan, Danny Rose

Danny Rose joined Newcastle on loan in January

Hartson: That's why it's called The Debate! There will be people at home saying 'I can't believe they left with that team'.

We went with Danny Rose on the left side, but we could have easily gone with Lucas Digne (at Everton) or Charlie Taylor (at Burnley).

We also went with Cahill, which is still quality for me. Sheffield United's Egan has also done well. Chris Wilder has been exceptional and would be up to Manager of the Year if not for Jurgen Klopp.

Midfield: Wilfried Zaha, Jack Grealish, Etienne Capoue, Dwight McNeil

Wilfried Zaha is a key man at Crystal Palace

Lescott: I think Grealish could enter the team of the year! There is a discussion for Dele Alli, but we were only able to choose an attacking midfielder, so we went for Grealish.

Hartson: We went to Capoue too. He has been crucial in Watford's move and is technically excellent. The other player I really like is McNeil at Burnley. He seeks to play ball early and thrives when crossing.

Forwards: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Danny Ings

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been prolific for Arsenal

The number of goals that Ings has scored. It is a pity for him that with the Euros now next year he could lose. But Ings is disinterested in terms of his game, he could work in two or in advance, and Aubemeyang is a high-quality striker who could play with anyone.

But do you agree with his selection? You can choose your own team below.