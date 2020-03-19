Pregnant Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas her favorite artwork

Sophie Turner needs some entertainment.
On Wednesday, the expectant mother took to Instagram needing a little encouragement from her fans and organized a question-and-answer session about her stories. Taking the time to answer their questions as they entered, the game of Thrones alum touched everything from her favorite TV shows to what was in her pantry, and even gave it to her husband Joe Jonas a hilarious scream.
"What is your favorite visual artwork?" Asked a curious fanatic, to which Sophie simply replied, "@joejonas."
Still on the subject of her rocker husband, another fan wanted Sophie to share her favorite. Jonas brothers Songs Happy to please, she listed "Fly With Me,quot; and "Hesitate,quot; as her go-tos. If you had received this question on the day, your answer would have been totally different. In an interview with ELLESophie admitted that she "hated,quot; the Jonas Brothers before she met Joe.
"My friends and I weren't fans of the Jonas Brothers," he told the magazine for its April 2020 issue. "There was a band in the UK called Arrested. They had a success called "Year 3000,quot;. It was amazing, and we were huge fans of Busted. So the Jonas Brothers covered the song and made it massive. And Busted broke up. We think it was all the fault of the Jonas Brothers. So we hate them. "
He also confessed that he thought Joe "would be a jerk,quot; before meeting him, but that he fell in love almost immediately on his first date. Sophie recalled, "I remember the two of us spending just a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner and we just talked. We talked for hours, hours and hours … it was just so easy. Soon we were inseparable. "
Officially a proud member of the J-Sisters, Sophie has become a JoBros fan and loves to cheer on her main mom, Nick Jonas Y Kevin Jonas during their shows.
During her Instagram Live Q,amp;A, fans also wanted to know more about Sophie's thoughts on HAVEThe last season, specifically how the ongoing enmity of his character Sansa Stark with Emilia ClarkeDaenerys Targaryen. One HAVE Enthusiast asked, "Would you like Dany and Sansa not to be a power duo of bad bitches?" And Sophie replied, "That would have been incredible."
To pay tribute to her viral memes "And that's the tea,quot;, another fan wanted to know if she had something to do. Joking, Sophie replied, "English breakfast." She also weighed in on a divisive issue: Are hot dogs considered a sandwich? According to the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star, the answer is no.
When it came to how she had spent her time distancing herself socially, Sophie shared that she is fully stocked with Fruity Pebbles and has a few television shows in the queue. Her favorite shows are Barry, Killing Eva Y Hunters Regarding his recommendations, he joked: "game of Thrones it's pretty littyyyyyyyyy. "
