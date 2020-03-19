Pregnant Sophie Turner calls Joe Jonas her favorite artwork

Officially a proud member of the J-Sisters, Sophie has become a JoBros fan and loves to cheer on her main mom, Nick Jonas Y Kevin Jonas during their shows.

During her Instagram Live Q,amp;A, fans also wanted to know more about Sophie's thoughts on HAVEThe last season, specifically how the ongoing enmity of his character Sansa Stark with Emilia ClarkeDaenerys Targaryen. One HAVE Enthusiast asked, "Would you like Dany and Sansa not to be a power duo of bad bitches?" And Sophie replied, "That would have been incredible."

To pay tribute to her viral memes "And that's the tea,quot;, another fan wanted to know if she had something to do. Joking, Sophie replied, "English breakfast." She also weighed in on a divisive issue: Are hot dogs considered a sandwich? According to the X-Men: Dark Phoenix star, the answer is no.

When it came to how she had spent her time distancing herself socially, Sophie shared that she is fully stocked with Fruity Pebbles and has a few television shows in the queue. Her favorite shows are Barry, Killing Eva Y Hunters Regarding his recommendations, he joked: "game of Thrones it's pretty littyyyyyyyyy. "