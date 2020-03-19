Pose Star Angelica Ross just exposed her boyfriend for having a boyfriend

Angelica Ross tea is spilling.

the Attitude Star launched into the internet on a truly wild journey when she revealed that she is no longer a single woman on Wednesday afternoon. She shared two photos of herself with her new man, along with the caption: "I finally found him and have to distance myself from him … an early test that we are committed to passing. I miss you B."

However, the next day, Angelica was back on the market. It turns out that his new boo was not available to drink.

She shared With fans, "The Internet is AMAZING. I have been talking to your son's mother and fiance all morning. #PlotTwist!"

Ross elaborated on the turn of events by retweeting this. Explanation from a follower: "For those who don't understand. Queen Angelica found this man and was dating. She posted it on Twitter and we were ALL RECEIVED with excitement. Twitter FBI probably saw the tweet and told Angelica that this man has a son and is engaged. Angelica was talking to her fiancé all morning. "