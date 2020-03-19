Porsha Williams tells fans that she gave birth to herself and that she might be right – check out this photo with baby Porsha and PJ

People have been telling Porsha Williams the whole time that she and Dennis McKinley's daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, look like her father. Porsha has been really trying to prove to her fans that PJ looks like her.

Here is another photo where baby Porsha is definitely twinning with PJ:

& # 39; This is scary! I literally gave birth to myself … ok ok and a little Dennis dusted in 😂🤷🏾‍♀️🙌🏾❤️ # DennisSleepHeCantDefendHelfims # #BabyRestingFaceTwins #IGotTime #DaddysDimples, "Porsha captioned in her post.

A follower said: ‘OMG! Girl yes !!! He looks like you, "and NeNe Leakes also jumped into the comment section and exclaimed that the two women are twins.

One fan wrote: "All this time I thought Pilar was Dennis's twin, I correct #twins," and another commenter posted this: "That's weird because so far all I saw was Dennis."

One commenter said, "Omg … this is unreal … and I thought he looked like his father," and someone else posted this: "Well, why wasn't he called Porsha Jr? Because Baybee !!!! 🤦 🏾‍♀️ '

A follower wrote: "And everyone says he looks like his dad … no, she looks like you,quot; and another Porsha fan said this: "It's crazy how she looks identical to him, but like you when you were a baby " She is beautiful. & # 39;

Someone else said, "I thought Denis was God all this time! Very cute @ porsha4real," and one commenter posted this: "That pinch of Dennis must be in the bow because this baby is ALL of you. LOL !!

A commenter said: ‘Omgosh! Hella is scary, why are you chewing on it and spitting it out like that? … hahaha, beautiful. "

In other news, Porsha is staying home these days, and she advised fans to do the same.

Also, Porsha is just one of the many celebrities who offer their gratitude to doctors and everyone in healthcare, and shared a message about this not too long ago.



