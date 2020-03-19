Porsha Williams publishes a photo to show how much she looks like her daughter: "I literally gave birth to myself,quot;

%MINIFYHTMLf580b50a6702502fe88063902c54460711% %MINIFYHTMLf580b50a6702502fe88063902c54460712%

Since “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams gave birth to daughter Pilar Jhena last year, many fans (and cast members) have commented on how much the girl looks like her father, Dennis McKinley. Well apparently Porsha has surpassed those comparisons and recently posted a photo on social media to demonstrate how much PJ really looks like her.

If you're an avid observer of Bravo's hit reality series "Real Housewives of Atlanta," you may recall the uproar that cast member Eva Marcille caused when she cast a shadow on Porsha Williams' daughter, PJ, for looking so much like her father. Dennis. There have also been more than a few nasty comments about the girl's appearance on social media.

Let Porsha step in and put everyone in order. On her Instagram page, she posted a side-by-side photo of her and her baby PJ at the same age to show how much they resemble each other, and we have to say that they are almost identical.

Porsha captioned the photo with this:

"This is scary! I literally gave birth to myself … ok ok and a lil Dennis dusted 😂🤷🏾‍♀️🙌🏾❤️ #DennisSleepHeCantDefendHelfelf😂#BabyRestingFaceTwins # IGotTime # DaddysDimples ".

Meanwhile, Porsha and Dennis appear to be making positive progress in their relationship these days, after Dennis cheated on her while she was pregnant. The couple went to counseling and promised to take their family back to a healthy place, which has been documented in "RHOA,quot; this season.

Roommates, what do you think about this?