Porsha Williams is dreaming about her vacation in Greece – Check out the amazing photos she shared

During the times of social distancing we are in, Porsha Williams cannot stop dreaming about a vacation, probably just like the rest of the world. People around the world are advised to stay indoors, while the global situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic seems to get worse with each passing day.

Porsha recently told her fans that during these terrible times, watching the news can be extremely depressing.

He also said that there is something that warmed his heart these days in the midst of the global crisis.

Porsha shared some amazing photos shown from a vacation in Greece and you can also check them out below.

‘" You will never find peace of mind until you listen to your heart. " ❤️ Hair in Greece @Gonakedhair, "Porsha captioned her post.

Someone mentioned NeNe Leakes and said, "I'm happy that you and Nene were made up. I had my son a little before you had PC, and I was also going through postpartum. I stopped following Nene because I felt your pain for being called fat. I'm really enjoying your trip. I'm so happy for you! & # 39;

A follower posted this: "Is that the same hair you jumped into the pool with❤️" and someone else wrote, "Were you beautiful in this episode? Does anyone know where the set is from?"

The photos are from a RHOA vacation in which the women had a lot of fun.

Someone said: ‘Those damn cats. He would have been looking behind my back the whole time @ porsha4real. "

One fan praised Porsha's outfit and said, "@porsha4real loves this outfit where you ordered it," while another fan posted, "When I saw this outfit in the last episode, I said, 'YAS! "I love this look on you, Porsha. I love the strong woman you have become over the years."

Ad

Do you like the look of Porsha?



Post views:

0 0