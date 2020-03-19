Players call it & # 39; stupid & # 39; Darius Slay's low PFF after exchanging with Eagles

After making it clear that he wanted to leave Detroit, Darius Slay got his wish Thursday morning and was traded to the Eagles, according to multiple reports.

The terms of the agreement are as follows:

Lions: Receive the third round pick (No. 85 overall), the fifth round pick (No. 166)

Slay, 29, has been with the Lions since 2013 and has made a name for himself as one of the game's best corners. In fact, after his trade with Philadelphia, the Eagles reworked his contract that now makes him the highest-paid corner of the league. Specifically, he signed a three-year extension worth $ 50 million, giving him an average annual value of $ 16.67 million (by ESPN).

But is Slay really one of the best cornerbacks in soccer? It depends on who you ask. Pro Football Focus provides an in-depth analysis of all players and gives scores based on how well they play. PFF had very little Slay for its 2019 season, giving it a rating of 56.4.

That grade placed him 83rd among his players in his position.

Here's a more detailed explanation of his rating, via PFF:

Slay had a bad full year in 2019, one that was somewhat unusual for the eighth-year cornerback. In each season, from 2014 to 2018, Slay produced a PFF coverage rating above 70.0, ranking among the Top 20 best turns in the NFL in four of those five seasons. In 2019, he achieved a coverage rating of just 56.9, which ranked 92nd in the NFL and was just slightly better than his 2013 rookie season.

By context, here are Slay's final numbers in 14 games played: 36 total tackles, 13 pass deviations, two interceptions, 0 forced fumbles. The PFF numbers add that Slay allowed 346 yards in 162 press coverage shots, and 177 yards in 214 coverage shots outside the man.

But those numbers don't really tell the full story. Slay was on a Detroit team that had the worst pass defense of 2019, yielding 284.4 yards per game. The Lions struggled to get to the quarterback, with the second-lowest catch rate (28) in the league. Lack of passing means that the corners have to remain on your man for longer periods of time.

Beyond that, even when Slay allowed receptions, his close coverage meant they had to take circus shots.

Darius Slay's ability to equalize and reflect is still on par with the best in the NFL. Shading each team's top catcher in and out of the slot is a difficult task, but it was always in his opponent's hip pocket – some of his best reps are allowed. pic.twitter.com/mv3MyJG2AZ – Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) March 19, 2020

While PFF's Slay rating in 2019 was low, many NFL players had nothing but praise for the cornerback.

"(Darius Slay) is an adult male on that island," said Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders. said in a tweet. "It combines with receiver number 1 of the opposing team and competes in each and every one of the plays. The child plays and I approve of this corner.

Some current players also made direct reference to the PFF rating.

Sorry guys, he is not the 83rd best CB. That is a lie that some will believe. #WatchTheTape He played man to man every time he came down, even when he shouldn't, he served. Hard work, only 1% of jobs can do. https://t.co/Uk4Uh4CPVb – Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) March 19, 2020

This is just stupid! All I do is look at the wide receiver and the corner tape! IMHO, killing is easily the top 5. It's a different world playing PRESS on a # 1 wide team every week. MAN BAG !!! 🙌🏽✊🏽🙏🏽 https://t.co/UxHgBNRS11 – Joe Haden (@ joehaden23) March 19, 2020

Other former players stepped in calling the grade "blasphemy"Y,quot;a joke"

So even though PFF said Slay "had a bad year in 2019," it's clear that the other players don't feel the same way. The Eagles also apparently disagree because they not only traded for him, but awarded him a contract extension. How ESPN's Mike Clay said, "not entirely sure why,quot; PFF was rated so low on Slay.

While it did allow for some "big,quot; games, its coverage for the most part was pretty solid.

At the end of the day, the Eagles had a great cornerback at Slay, who should play a role in containing Amari Cooper twice a year.