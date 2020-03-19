Playboy magazine ceases production of print edition due to coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTML9c3dbb4bfaca947c89bd1bf0f416565211% %MINIFYHTML9c3dbb4bfaca947c89bd1bf0f416565212%

The magazine founded by the late Hugh Hefner in 1953 will have its final print publication for the year in the US. USA Through its spring 2020 edition, and will operate in a & # 39; first digital publishing schedule & # 39 ;.

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed Playboy magazine.

The editors have decided to come up with plans to shut down the print edition of the once-legendary men's publication due to economic disruptions caused by COVID-19.

"Last week, as the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic in content production and the supply chain became increasingly clear, we were forced to accelerate a conversation we have had internally: the question of how to transform our printed product from USA " Letter from the Playboy bosses to the media.

"We have decided that our Spring 2020 issue, which hits US kiosks. And as a digital download this week, it will be our final print publication for the year in the US."

Playboy, how late Hugh Hefner Founded in 1953, it will now operate with a "first digital publishing schedule," although there are plans to launch occasional special print editions beginning in 2021.

Ironically, when the printed Playboy dies, Hefner's son Cooper is about to become a father for the first time: Last week (March 10) he announced to his actress wife, Scarlett Byrne, she is pregnant.

"The Vampire Diaries"Star posted a photo of her tummy on Instagram, revealing that she and her husband's hearts are" filled with gratitude and joy. "