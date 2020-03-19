Pikes Peak International Hill Climp postponed due to coronavirus pandemic

%MINIFYHTMLb6f75b055e40d79cfb7db76960e9623c11% %MINIFYHTMLb6f75b055e40d79cfb7db76960e9623c12%

The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb became the last event in Colorado to see its calendar altered by the coronavirus pandemic, with the car race postponed until August 30.

The 98th race, originally scheduled for June 28, was announced by its board of directors in an announcement Thursday.

"With full recognition and understanding related to the current coronavirus situation, our Board of Directors has decided to postpone the Race to the Clouds until August 30," PPIHC Board President Tom Osborne said in a press release. . “As all Americans understand in these difficult times, there are numerous factors that can influence the decision to postpone, cancel, or reschedule major sporting events, nationally and internationally, including the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The safety of our competitors, fans, volunteers and partners is our primary concern as we move forward. ”

The annual fan festival, which generally brings more than 30,000 to downtown Colorado Springs, will also move to Friday, August 28.

“Our Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family is important to us, and we believe this is the best option today. We are confident that the racing teams, the competitors and their teams, together with our loyal fans, will support this change. We know this race is iconic and tremendously important to the world of auto racing and our community, but the safety and health of everyone involved is our top priority, ”said Megan Leatham, Executive Director, in a press release.

A complete revised schedule will be posted and posted on ppihc.org. For email racing news updates, contact [email protected]