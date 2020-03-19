Phone maker Nokia launches global data roaming service – BGR

Nokia phone maker HMD Global quietly announced a global data roaming service called HMD Connect.

The SIM card comes with 1GB of bonus data, after which it pays for the data you need while roaming up to 1GB, depending on which country you are in.

The service can be managed from an app that is already available in the Play Store, but does not include voice minutes or regular text messages.

HMD Global should be a known product for Android fans right now as it is the company that now manufactures Nokia branded smartphones. It turns out that the company has more ambitious plans in mind than just selling phones, as it has quietly launched a new service that will benefit frequent flyers.

Called HMD Connect, the service is a global pay-as-you-go roaming service that operates in more than 120 countries. However, the launch could not have happened at a worse time, as the "Smooth Data SIM,quot; is of little use in a world that currently avoids any unnecessary travel. Travel between Europe and the US USA They stop right now, and several countries have instituted their own travel bans to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

The coronavirus pandemic will finally be defeated, at which point people will return to their usual routines, including frequent travelers. This is when the HMD Connect service will come in handy.

The starter kit, which you can order online right now for € 19.95 ($ 21.35), includes a SIM card and 1GB of data. Once initial data has been exhausted, you can request additional data starting at € 9.95 ($ 10.65) per 1GB, and then € 5 ($ 5.35) for each additional gigabyte of data. HMD says it will pay only for what you need, and you will be able to manage it all from the Android app or the HMD Connect website.

However, before ordering, you must verify the fine print. For starters, data is only available in 14-day snippets. While HMD says it will save up to 70% on roaming and that you won't need to buy a local SIM, you should know that the data packets are not the same for all countries. There are three zones, with Zone 1 countries getting the total of 1 GB of minimum data per period, and Zone 3 countries are trapped with just 250 MB of data. Also, HMD doesn't specify what kind of connectivity you are getting for the price. It mentions "high speed coverage,quot; on the website, so it is likely to be 4G LTE.

Finally, these are data-only SIM cards, which means they don't actually support voice calls. While there are many chat apps that support regular calls and video calls, there is another problem with HMD Connect: You will need a dual SIM phone to use it so that you can keep your phone number active. Either that, or have a second device ready for the HMD card.

