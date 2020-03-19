Philadelphia Eagles trying to sign Darius Slay from Detroit Lions | NFL news

%MINIFYHTML41f2b67a287a242bf801b142d685dd3211% %MINIFYHTML41f2b67a287a242bf801b142d685dd3212%





Darius Slay could move from Detroit to Philadelphia

Philidelphia is trying to sign Detroit cornerback Darius Slay, according to a report.

ESPNJosina Anderson reported Wednesday night that the Eagles were going to try to acquire the 29-year-old, who is in the final year of his $ 48.15 million contract with Philadelphia.

The Eagles and Slay were discussing a three-year contract extension, Anderson reported.

The Lions appeared to take Slay's place Wednesday when they agreed to a two-year, $ 21 million deal with cornerback Desmond Trufant.

Trufant, who is allegedly getting $ 14 million guaranteed, had been cut by the Atlanta Falcons earlier that day.

After the news of the deal with Trufant broke, Slay congratulated his corner mate on Twitter, then added: "I hope it speeds up my business process!"

Slay was a first-team All-Pro in 2017, when he led the NFL with eight interceptions and 26 passes defended, and has been selected for the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons.

Selected in the Lions second round in 2013 out of the state of Mississippi, Slay made four starts as a rookie before moving into the lineup permanently in 2014. He has missed just six games in the past six seasons.

In 14 games last year, Slay had two interceptions, 13 defended passes and 46 tackles. In 103 career games (94 starts), he has 19 interceptions, 104 passes defended, 347 tackles and one sack.