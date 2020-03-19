Phaedra Parks celebrates Vanessa Williams' birthday: here is the emotional message she shared

Phaedra Parks is celebrating Vanessa Williams' birthday and also made sure to market the event to her social media account. Here's the post he shared on his IG account.

‘#Happy birthday to the # iconic @vanessawilliamsofficial she is a triple threat #beauty, brains and #talent! She is not only the #first #African #America #MissAmerica, but also a highly acclaimed #Actress #Singer and #author with a great sense of humor! Nothing can stop a woman #college #educated! #womenhistorymonth #herstory is #our #history 💕🎂✊🏽 ’Phaedra captioned her post.

Someone wrote: "Happy birthday #PISCES team we are the best,quot;, and another follower said: "Two beautiful and intelligent women. 😍❤️ #motivation #classyladies,quot;.

A fan posted this: ‘Simply fabulous ❣️ nothing but admiration and love for Vanessa ❣️ bravo queen ❣️’, and someone else wrote: ‘Two precious queens. Happy birthday to Vanessa Williams. "

Another follower said, "I think it's great to see women elevate women." All about it. We men need to lift our ladies too. Happy birthday @vanessawilliamsofficial You are a stunning beauty as always! "

Many people praised Phaedra for publicly showing her love and appreciation, and they also made sure to tell her to stay safe during the terrible and terrifying days we live in.

Phaedra excited fans when she recently made her way to the first day of staying home with the kids.

‘Day one of being #home #school #mom #main. # I LOVE my children, but teaching children is NOT my ministry. May God grant all moms, dads and caregivers patience and grace during this quarantine. God sent a village to sustain us during this difficult time 🙏🏾 we will survive #Coronavirus # covid_19 ✊🏽 we will publish a midday prayer support line for Wednesday 🙌🏾 ’that he shared on his social media account.

People have been offering their support and sending best wishes to her and the children.



