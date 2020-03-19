PDC Tour events postponed in April, including double championships for Players Championship | Darts News

%MINIFYHTML20d9c4a260690c3dd9d02d809e765b1011% %MINIFYHTML20d9c4a260690c3dd9d02d809e765b1012%





PDC Tour events in April have been postponed due to coronavirus

The player championship double headings, European Tour qualifiers and PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour events planned for April have now been postponed.

With restrictions imposed worldwide today and beyond this week's postponement of non-televised events for the rest of March, the following tournaments will also not take place as planned:

Player Championships – April 4-5

European Tour 5-6 Qualifiers – April 6

PDC Unicorn Challenge Tour 5-8 – April 10-12

European Tour 7 Qualifier – April 17

Player Championships – April 18-19

The rescheduled dates for the above events will be confirmed in due course by the PDC, with the three postponed European Circuit events scheduled for March and April, already reorganized for later in 2020.

