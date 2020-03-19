Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis are on the verge – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLd8216087bba3ff22b464de97e6b7a13911% %MINIFYHTMLd8216087bba3ff22b464de97e6b7a13912%

"People like us are different. We need power. We need to feel alive." Here's how the new season 5 trailer for Showtime's hit Wall Street drama series begins Thousands of millions with Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) on the brink, each trying to outdo the other.

The series, like practically all the others, has closed production amid the coronavirus outbreak, and has not finished filming season 5, but the release date of May 3 is still set.

%MINIFYHTMLd8216087bba3ff22b464de97e6b7a13913% %MINIFYHTMLd8216087bba3ff22b464de97e6b7a13914%

Created by executive producers / showrunners Brian Koppelman and David Levien, along with Andrew Ross Sorkin, in the fifth season, Bobby Axelrod (Lewis) and Chuck Rhoades (Giamatti) watch their cruel rivalry revive as new enemies rise up and take aim. Social impact pioneer Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) poses a real threat to Ax's dominance, and Chuck fights a formidable district attorney (Roma Maffia). Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon) is forced to return to Ax Capital, where Taylor must fight to protect her employees and assets. Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff) reevaluates her loyalties and forges surprising new alliances that put her at odds with Chuck and Ax.

%MINIFYHTMLd8216087bba3ff22b464de97e6b7a13915% %MINIFYHTMLd8216087bba3ff22b464de97e6b7a13916%

David Costabile, Condola Rashad, Kelly AuCoin and Jeffrey DeMunn also star. Julianna Margulies, Corey Stoll and Suits alum Rick Hoffman resorts in season 5.

Check out the trailer above.