Paris Jackson advises against emotional isolation during the coronavirus crisis

As many isolate themselves to practice social estrangement, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson expresses concern for those struggling with loneliness and mental health issues.

Michael JacksonHer daughter is encouraging people to stay connected as the coronavirus pandemic puts young people at risk of self-isolation.

Model and actress Paris jackson He shared his thoughts with TMZ while in Los Angeles, and expressed concern for those struggling with loneliness and mental health issues during the health crisis.

"I think this is quite complicated because, as humans, we are, by nature, very social creatures, so we have always lived in tribes and communities, so this is probably quite difficult," he told the store. "I think it helps that we live in an age where communication is so easy. You can talk to someone on the other side of the world at the push of a button."

She then warned against emotional isolation, urging people to communicate and read about anxiety coping skills.

"It is definitely helpful to stay connected with other people and not isolate yourself emotionally," he added. "There are millions of different ways to manage anxiety, each person's coping skills are different. I encourage everyone to educate themselves about different coping skills."