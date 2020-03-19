Pakistani doctor Muhammad Masood arrested at MSP airport on terrorism charges – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML1076dc02ca49f275c55329f4a21f56a611% %MINIFYHTML1076dc02ca49f275c55329f4a21f56a612%

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A Pakistani doctor working as a research coordinator at a medical clinic in Rochester was arrested Thursday on terrorism charges, after prosecutors said he told others that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group and that he wanted to bring Undertake "lone wolf,quot; attacks. in the U.S.

Muhammad Masood, 28, was arrested in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday by FBI agents and was charged with an attempt to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say Masood was in the United States on a work visa. They allege that as of January 2020, Masood made several statements to others, pledging his allegiance to the Islamic State group and its leader. He expressed his desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS and the desire to carry out "lone wolf,quot; attacks in the United States.

Prosecutors say Masood bought a plane ticket on February 21 to travel from Chicago to Amman, Jordan, and then planned to go to Syria from there. But on March 16, he had to change his travel plans because Jordan closed its borders due to the coronavirus pandemic. Masood changed his plans to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles to meet someone he believed would help him travel on a cargo ship to Islamic State territory.

He was arrested Thursday at the airport after checking in for his flight to Los Angeles. Her attorney, Manny Atwal, had no immediate comment.

Prosecutors don't name the clinic where Masood worked, but a LinkedIn page for a man with the same name and work history says that Masood has worked at the Mayo Clinic since February 2018, first as an investigative trainee, but has been coordinator of clinical research. since last May. A profile on researchgate.net says he has done research in cardiology, and that he planned to present his research to the Mayo Clinic School of Continuing Professional Development in October 2018, according to an online calendar of the event.

A message left at the Mayo Clinic was not immediately answered.

About three dozen Minnesotans, mostly Muslim men from the state's large Somali community, have left Minnesota since 2007 to join al-Shabab in Somalia or militant groups in Syria, including the Islamic State group. Several others have been convicted of terrorism-related charges for conspiring to join or support those groups.

