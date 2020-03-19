Pakistan Super League: Samit Patel and Alex Hales among 14 English players to present | Cricket News

Mixed luck for the English contingent with Hales and Patel two of the players to shine





Samit Patel is congratulated after going through Quetta Gladiators

The best bowling figures in the Pakistan Super League this season belonged to an Englishman.

Nottinghamshire all-rounder Samit Patel picked up magnificent 4-5 figures for Lahore Qalandars against Quetta Gladiators earlier this month with his English partner Jason Roy, one of his scalps.

Patel and Roy were among the 14 English players to compete in the tournament, before it was postponed before the semifinals due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Here we see how each one performed …

PATEL He helped the Lahore franchise to the semifinals for the first time in its history. Roulette 4-5, in which he picked up three wickets in an over, saw his side to a throbbing victory over Quetta, after his 71-ball 40 a few days earlier claimed victory over the same team. Patel wasn't required to do much with the bat after that, finishing the tournament with 137 runs over six innings, but he kept himself cheap with the ball, claiming nine wickets at 20.44.

Patel's wicket course was matched by the sealer CHRIS JORDAN, whose nine scalps for the Karachi Kings averaged a lick of over 30. The Sussex man collected two wickets in one game three times, including in his debut against Peshawar Zalmi when he represented Tom Banton, as Kings had also did. to the last four of the competition.

Alex Hales scored 239 runs for the Karachi Kings with an average of 59.75

The Kings' Kingpins in batting were Babar Azam, the tournament's leading scorer with 345 in 10 games, and ALEX HALES, with the last hitting two and a half centuries in five innings, averaging under 60 years.

The batter's best hit was an undefeated 48-ball 80 against Lahore, but he also hit a fast 52 against Islamabad United and made a number of other starts en route to a total of 239 runs in the tournament while building his Big Electric form. Bash League for Sydney Thunder.

ROY Quetta dazzled in patches, notably with a score of 73 that didn't go 57 balls against Zalmi, as he had 233 runs in seven games at 33. A fifty second came against Islamabad when one of his opponents was DAWID MALAN.

Dawid Malan reached a PSL fifty this term

Malan scored only 10 in that encounter, but scored 64 in the inverse encounter in a game in which Roy was offside. Malan's numbers read 131 runs in four innings at 43.66, while his English teammate SAL PHIL, scored 25 in his only innings for Islamabad.

Zalmi had the highest number of English players: LIAM LIVINGSTONE, LEWIS GREGORY, Liam Dawson Y TOM BANTON resulting for the franchise.

Gregory, the Somerset all-rounder, took four wickets on his debut and, despite running out of wicket in three other games, played some decent medium-order cameos with the bat. However, Taunton's teammate Banton struggled, with two ducks, a high score of 34 in seven innings and an average of 12 that does not do justice to his extreme talent.

Lewis Gregory made a four wicket run on his Lahoe debut

Lancashire man Livingstone started with a bang, whipping a 54-of-29 ball against Karachi, but only made 54 runs in his next six innings, while Dawson played only four times, failing to take a wicket on the five shots he made. they gave him. and not spending 22 in his four innings.

Tablecloths Multan Sultans had three Englishmen in their books in MOEEN ALI, JAMES VINCE Y RAVI BOPARA. Vince's sublime 61, who missed 24 balls in a game with reduced rainfall against Islamabad, secured Sultans a spot in the semifinal and had 155 runs at 38.75 in his five innings.

Moeen did not really shine (138 runs in nine innings at 17.25 and five wickets in nine games), but he played an excellent shot, with a 65 of 42 balls and a victory over Karachi. Bopara played only all four games, finally passing double figures in his final innings, and only played once.

Finally, TIMAL MILLS joined Roy in Quetta. The left-arm sprinter only got four starts, but still took five wickets, including two wicket sets against Islamabad and Karachi.

In the last game, one of his victims was Jordan, so that will be something the two will be able to discuss in Sussex when the county's 2020 season finally begins.