Oz jockeys in self isolation | Racing News

Craig Williams and Damien Oliver are among the 25 riders who will compete on race days only as part of a radical plan formulated by Racing Victoria while trying to keep the show on the road in Australia.

While British races are on hold until early May, at least due to the coronavirus pandemic, the action has continued in Australia, and Racing Victoria implemented a closed-door policy last week.

Subsequently, the authority announced plans to go one step further, with 25 runners who agreed not to ride the track, tests or jumps, and were asked to isolate themselves as much as possible from the track.

They are also not allowed to travel to or from race meetings with any rider outside the selected group, "with preferred individual trips and should be separated as much as possible from other riders at race meetings."

An additional riders room will also be available, and multiple sets of weighing and weighing scales will help segregate selected riders.

Racing Victoria Chief Executive Giles Thompson said: "It is incumbent on us to do everything we can to ensure that we provide an appropriate framework to help Victorian races continue for the foreseeable future to protect the livelihoods of the 25,000 people they depend on. of the,quot;.

"As we have repeatedly said, these are unprecedented times that require unprecedented actions to achieve our goals of protecting the health and well-being of industry personnel and participants; and ensuring that our scheduled career meetings can continue.

"Segregating our passengers into groups is about providing options to the industry in the event that a pilot is diagnosed with COVID-19.

"In layman's terms, this is another insurance policy to help the industry move forward while many other sports have been forced to suspend competition.

"We appreciate that today's announcement may not be ideal for all stakeholders. However, we do not apologize for doing everything in our power to build a framework that gives us the best opportunity to continue competing in Victoria during this period. of uncertainty. "