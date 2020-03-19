Our Country "on April 5, instead of the 55th ACM Awards for Coronavirus – Up News Info Tampa

With appearances and concerts canceled, top country music stars practice social estrangement and stay home as they invite fans to join them for a new type of special entertainment. ACM presents: our country It will feature intimate conversations and acoustic performances at home with the country's best artists, along with clips showing their favorite moments from the Country Music Academy Awards‘55 years of history. This new special will air on Sunday, April 5 at 8:00 p.m. ET / PT only on Up News Info and will air on Up News Info All Access.

The artists will appear from their homes via video chat to share heartfelt thoughts and perform acoustic versions of country hits for an evening filled with entertainment, hope and reflection, bringing the healing power of music to Americans the moment they need it the most.

"Although the highly anticipated 55th ACM Awards the show can't take place on April 5 due to the health crisis, we still wanted to offer fans a special entertaining ACM Country Music as planned, "said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music." We are delighted to announce ACM presents: our country, a brand new special that allows fans to connect with their favorite country artists and relive some of the best moments from ACM Awards, all from the comfort and safety of their own homes. "

ACM Pesents: our country will be transmitted during the time interval previously programmed for 55th edition of the Academy of Country Music Awards, which were postponed and will air on Up News Info in September, at a date, time, and location to be determined. Participating artists will be announced in the coming weeks. Check back for more updates and be sure to tune in on April 5 for a night filled with the brightest stars in country music.