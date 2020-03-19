Omarion postpones & # 39; Millenium Tour & # 39 ;, talks about removing B2K from her

%MINIFYHTML07706d52dcb8a1edd8f32e4a3dadacb411% %MINIFYHTML07706d52dcb8a1edd8f32e4a3dadacb412%

Or set the record right after it is widely assumed that the snub of the & # 39; Millenium Tour & # 39; 2020 is due to Lil Fizz's romance with her baby mom Apryl Jones.

Up News Info –

Those who are excited about the upcoming "Millenium Tour" will have to wait a little longer before being able to attend the highly anticipated concert. In the midst of the Coronvirus outbreak, the "Millenium Tour", which will be led by Omarion, has decided to delay some of its dates.

Bow wow, who is among the artists, made the announcement on her Instagram account on Wednesday, March 18. "UPDATE # millenniumtour2020 HAS JUST STARTED! CHANGES ARE BEING MADE," wrote the rapper-turned-actor alongside a poster with the new dates.

%MINIFYHTML07706d52dcb8a1edd8f32e4a3dadacb413% %MINIFYHTML07706d52dcb8a1edd8f32e4a3dadacb414%

"We are working very hard. Please be patient and thank you! TICKETS ARE STILL DELIVERED IF YOU DON'T HAVE THEM! WE WILL RETURN! Buy your ticket for the hottest tour of the year!" he continued adding.

%MINIFYHTML07706d52dcb8a1edd8f32e4a3dadacb415% %MINIFYHTML07706d52dcb8a1edd8f32e4a3dadacb416%

<br />

In related news, Omarion recently referred to the absence of his hip-hop group. B2K of the tour that many speculated derived from the tension between him and his groupmate Lil fizz. During an interview with Joe Budden In "Pull Up," the host joked, "You got rid of them like shit." Omarion replied while laughing: "No, it wasn't like that."

"I'm being honest. It wasn't like that," he insisted. "I want to be very honest and honest with you. First of all, we haven't been together in 15 years, and I mean together, together in one space for 15 years. We haven't been together. They are all on different paths. [It was] due to the enterprise ".

It was widely assumed that Omarion chose not to bring B2K to the 2020 "Millenium Tour" due to Lil Fizz's romance with her baby mom. Apryl jones. However, Omarion used the interview as an opportunity to set the record straight.

Noting that he was not very upset when he found out about their relationship, Omarion said he was "done" with Apryl. "I got the personality type, once I decide I'm done, I'm done. I'm not coming back. I'm a Scorpio," he continued. "I mean, to be honest with you, I was reading the damn newspaper like everyone else like 'What?! Really? Oh!'"