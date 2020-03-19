Nurse who returned home from Hawaii with sniffles discovered she had coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Colorado nurse says she came home from a medical conference in Hawaii with colds. Three weeks later, he discovered that he had the coronavirus.

Lisa Merck, a 50-year-old nurse practitioner with a clinic in Crested Butte, was on her way home from Hawaii on February 19 when she began developing symptoms similar to the common cold.

"We came back and my muscles ached, my bones ached and my joints ached a lot," he told KDVR. "It felt like someone was stabbing me with an ice pick and I was like, 'I wonder if I have the flu.'"

Merck attributed the symptoms to travel.

"(The coronavirus) never even crossed my mind," he told The Colorado Sun. “I felt totally fine in Hawaii. We had fun. Things started when I came back. "

Merck was initially rejected from a test for the coronavirus because it did not meet state criteria. But in the meantime, his health finally deteriorated to the point where he headed to the emergency room.

"I was really out of breath, I was feeling very fatigued," she told KDVR. “Finally, on Sunday night, I said to my husband,“ Need. I need you to take me to the emergency room. I don't feel well, every time I stop, I feel like I'm going to pass out. "

She, who described her ordeal in a video posted on Facebook, was finally tested for COVID-19 on March 8, and the results returned positive results on March 11.

"I have no idea how I caught him," he said.

Merck is isolated with her husband, who did not have a coronavirus test, but felt ill after the trip to Hawaii, until at least March 22 or until she is asymptomatic. Then you must test negative for the coronavirus twice, 24 hours apart, before you can go public again.