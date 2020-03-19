NTTA closes all customer service locations to help prevent the spread of coronavirus in the community – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NTTA's Dallas location within the Department of Public Safety Office may be closed immediately along with Governor Greg Abbott's directive to close these state offices.
The closings are in effect until further notice.
Customers can continue to contact NTTA by phone: 972-818-NTTA (6882) or 817-731-NTTA (6882).
In addition, online access to TollTag or ZipCash accounts is available 24 hours a day.
Closing of NTTA customer service locations:
Dallas
39025 LBJ Service Road
(Northwest corner of I-20 and I-35E | Located inside DPS office)
Dallas, TX 75232
Fort worth
4825 Overton Ridge Blvd.
Suite # 304
Fort Worth, Texas 76132
Great Prairie
5244 S State Highway 360
Suite # 384
Grand Prairie, Texas 75052
Irving
5555 President George Bush Turnpike
Irving, Texas 75038
Mesquite
2110 N Galloway Avenue, Suite # 120
Mesquite, TX 75150
Flat
5900 W. Plano Parkway
Plano, TX 75093
