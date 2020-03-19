Home Entertainment Nova Fashion Sues Tekashi 6ix9ine for $ 2.25 Million

Nova Fashion Sues Tekashi 6ix9ine for $ 2.25 Million

Bradley Lamb
Tekashi 6ix9ine is eager to record directly when he is released from prison in August, but he will first have to deal with Fashion Nova's $ 2.25 million lawsuit against him.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine allegedly made a deal with the discount clothing brand to do a number of brand promotions on its social media pages and through its music. Legal documents obtained by TMZ show that Tekashi was paid an advance of $ 225,000 in October 2018.

