Nova Fashion Sues Tekashi 6ix9ine for $ 2.25 Million

Tekashi 6ix9ine is eager to record directly when he is released from prison in August, but he will first have to deal with Fashion Nova's $ 2.25 million lawsuit against him.

According to TMZ, 6ix9ine allegedly made a deal with the discount clothing brand to do a number of brand promotions on its social media pages and through its music. Legal documents obtained by TMZ show that Tekashi was paid an advance of $ 225,000 in October 2018.

Just two weeks later, he was in jail, so he was unable to fulfill his obligations as a brand ambassador. The brand accuses him of being misleading. They say that he and his people concealed the entire criminal process from them, and that they did not know that he was a criminal.

That's incredible considering how much Tekashi bragged about his gang activities … almost all the time.

But they say they want their coins and something else.