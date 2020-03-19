Not just a crisis: the coronavirus is a test for Putin's state of security

MOSCOW – For the fledgling police state of Vladimir V. Putin, the coronavirus is an unexpected dress rehearsal.

As the Russian president has consolidated power, the police and security services have spent years improving his capabilities, from facial recognition tools to crowd control methods. Now, the spread of the virus provides a sudden test of those capabilities, and a high-risk opportunity for Putin to gain support for his hard-line measures.

%MINIFYHTMLd57acbcd819ee43e143ab88c1a5a7d2b11% %MINIFYHTMLd57acbcd819ee43e143ab88c1a5a7d2b12%

In Moscow, which has a densely populated population of 13 million, authorities on Wednesday reported at least 30 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of more than 50 percent from the total of 56 cases a day earlier. Most, but not all, of the new patients were people who had recently arrived from Europe, the city government said. The city reported Russia's first coronavirus death on Thursday, a 79-year-old woman.

To combat the virus, Russia is taking steps to limit personal freedoms that in many ways mirror those recently taken by Western democracies. Schools, museums and theaters across the country were closed, and gatherings of more than 50 people in Moscow and other cities were banned. People arriving from emerging countries like Italy or China must enter quarantines.