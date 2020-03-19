Not just a crisis: the coronavirus is a test for Putin's state of security

MOSCOW – For the fledgling police state of Vladimir V. Putin, the coronavirus is an unexpected dress rehearsal.
As the Russian president has consolidated power, the police and security services have spent years improving his capabilities, from facial recognition tools to crowd control methods. Now, the spread of the virus provides a sudden test of those capabilities, and a high-risk opportunity for Putin to gain support for his hard-line measures.
In Moscow, which has a densely populated population of 13 million, authorities on Wednesday reported at least 30 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, an increase of more than 50 percent from the total of 56 cases a day earlier. Most, but not all, of the new patients were people who had recently arrived from Europe, the city government said. The city reported Russia's first coronavirus death on Thursday, a 79-year-old woman.
To combat the virus, Russia is taking steps to limit personal freedoms that in many ways mirror those recently taken by Western democracies. Schools, museums and theaters across the country were closed, and gatherings of more than 50 people in Moscow and other cities were banned. People arriving from emerging countries like Italy or China must enter quarantines.
But for Russia, those steps have additional significance: They are an opportunity for Putin to show a concerned public the effectiveness of rigid top-down governance and a strong, centralized state.
"The state of emergency is a happy time for any law enforcement authority," said Ekaterina Schulmann, political commentator and former member of Mr. Putin's human rights council. Referring to what is at stake for the Kremlin as he navigates the crisis, he added: “On the one hand, you are seen as a protector and a savior. On the other hand, you can become the focus of discontent. "
Mr. Putin's great deal with the Russians has been to provide stability, competent governance and greater respect on the world stage, at the cost of fewer democratic rights. Public support for the deal has declined in recent years amid declining revenues and anger at official corruption.
The coming weeks are becoming critical for Putin as he tries to consolidate his power. A national vote to approve constitutional amendments that it would allow him to serve as president until 2036 is scheduled for the end of April. For now, he has avoided much public backlash against the move to stay in power, but the government's ability to control the coronavirus outbreak will test his argument that Russia needs his consistent leadership in a time of crisis.
Russia has reported a total of 147 officially confirmed coronavirus cases, a relatively low number that officials attribute to aggressive quarantine efforts and the early government move in late January to Close the border with China. But many Russians believe the total is much higher, and some are making comparisons to the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986, when the Soviet government was slow to admit the magnitude of the problem.
"Everyone talks about 'Oh, it's Chernobyl again,'" said Anna Filippova, a 26-year-old freelance journalist, in an interview at a Moscow bookstore. "We know that the government will lie again, and we are not going to tell the truth, so we feel very lost, because perhaps they are underestimating it, perhaps they are overestimating it, nobody knows it."
Putin mentioned the coronavirus last week in his surprise appearance in the lower house of Parliament to back a proposal to give him the chance to run for two additional six-year terms after his current term expires in 2024. The disease, he said, was one of the many uncertainties today that showed Russia needs the stability that its leadership represents.
To combat the outbreak, Russian authorities have been implementing its expanding surveillance toolkit and showing it to the public. On Tuesday, Putin visited the Moscow coronavirus monitoring center, with Russian journalists in tow. The city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin showed Mr. Putin how Moscow's rapidly expanding facial recognition network allowed authorities to catch people who ignored quarantine orders at home. The center also monitored social media for false information about the virus.
On Wednesday, Moscow's top police official said facial recognition cameras had identified more than 200 people in violation of quarantine orders, according to the state news agency Tass. He said 9,000 additional cameras will be installed this year, in addition to the 178,000 already in operation. Russian civil rights activists have criticized the technology as a tool of the Kremlin's expanding law enforcement apparatus, as it allows police to identify and locate people involved in street protests.
What that means in practice has scared some Muscovites but comforted others.
Artyom, 30, who works in the media industry and asked that his last name not be published, had both views.
He left his apartment building to take out the trash two days after receiving a quarantine order after a flight from Milan, he said in an interview. Two days later, police officers arrived at her home with an official police report and a hard copy showing her passport photo along with her image taken by a surveillance camera.
"On the one hand, it is worrying, because in the future, who knows how they could use it," said Artyom, who now faces a court hearing and a fine, for Moscow's facial recognition technology. "On the other hand, if you can help them find real criminals, I think it's a good thing."
Meanwhile, Russian authorities have pointed out that government virus-related crackdown could also affect freedom of expression. Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor warned on Wednesday that the media and websites that spread false information about the virus "will be subject to the most stringent measures," including revoking their licenses.
Russian media reported on Tuesday that even tougher measures could come, including the closure and quarantine of Moscow. The city denied the reports. Russia largely closed its border to foreigners on Wednesday, its toughest travel restrictions since the fall of the Iron Curtain.
"For an authoritarian state, this coronavirus is paradise," said a western diplomat in Moscow, because the situation allows testing of surveillance and control tools that can be used in the future to counter public unrest. "The next time you need it, just take it out of the hat again."
However, an uncontrolled outbreak of the epidemic would undermine not only public confidence in Putin but also two key events on the Kremlin calendar: the April 22 plebiscite. affirming Mr. Putin's continued rule and the festivities scheduled for May 9 that mark the 75th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany.
And the sharp drop in oil prices amid falling global demand has highlighted Russia's economic vulnerability. Its currency, the ruble, fell more than 20 percent against the dollar in the past three weeks to its lowest level in four years.
Putin personally warned the Russians on Wednesday that greater obedience was now necessary.
"This famous Russian demon attitude may be absolutely inappropriate in this case," Putin said during his visit to Crimea. "The utmost responsibility and discipline must be demonstrated."
Elsewhere in the former Soviet Union, leaders have also implemented increasingly harsh methods to control the population. Kazakhstan – where the authorities quell protests against authoritarian rule last month: it is deploying police and the army to establish checkpoints and impose quarantine in its two largest cities. A total of 37 coronavirus cases have been reported in the two cities, Almaty and the capital Nur-Sultan.
In Ukraine, the government closed the subway and intercity rail, air and bus transport, in addition to ordering the closure of restaurants and other establishments. A member of Parliament was among the country's 16 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky justified the measures, noting the experiences of other countries. For now, he said, some freedoms would have to be put on hold.
"The experience of other countries shows that softness and liberality are allies of the coronavirus," Zelensky said in a videotaped speech released Monday night. "Therefore, we will take tough, urgent and perhaps unpopular measures for the good of life and health of Ukrainians."
Sophia Kishkovsky, Ivan Nechepurenko and Oleg Matsnev contributed reports from Moscow, and Maria Varenikova contributed reports from Kiev, Ukraine.