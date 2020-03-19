North Texas restaurants find ways to stay in business during pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML60b317352af696492c462ff6e29323bd11% %MINIFYHTML60b317352af696492c462ff6e29323bd12%

– Every morning, like clockwork, the same patrons stop at the family-owned Buttermilk Café and Bakery in Hurst.

The servers have their drinks on the table, their orders in the kitchen, even before they walk through the door.

Many are elderly, said manager Samareh Gharbabi.

%MINIFYHTML60b317352af696492c462ff6e29323bd13% %MINIFYHTML60b317352af696492c462ff6e29323bd14%

They don't cook. They don't even go out that often. And on Thursday, she had to tell them that breakfast was out.

%MINIFYHTML60b317352af696492c462ff6e29323bd15% %MINIFYHTML60b317352af696492c462ff6e29323bd16%

"They were sad," he said. "And I was sad for them."

The restaurant had reduced its hours, was adding deliveries, and planned to make meals available whenever possible under new operating restrictions now in place at the state level.

Businesses across North Texas were experimenting Thursday with ways to keep customers coming in.

Some painted "We are open,quot; on the windows. Others published advertising posters with discounts and alcohol delivery.

Turning Point, a popular brewery in Bedford, opened at 9:00 a.m. to sell beer to go.

"This seems to be what we will do indefinitely until we hear otherwise." Elizabeth Traks said. "We have seen quite a decent turnout, especially during lunch and after work."

While Turning Point had a large fan base to help him move forward, other popular locations were remarkably quiet.

The Fort Worth pens were nearly empty during lunchtime on Thursday.

Parking near restaurants and bars on Magnolia Street was easy to find.

Some restaurant servers said they were becoming delivery drivers.

Gharbabi said his business suddenly had a hard time finding takeaway boxes, one of the items instantly in demand, as restaurants tried to stay afloat.