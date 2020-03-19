North Texas Psychiatrist Discusses How to Ease Anxiety During the Coronavirus Pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

So much has changed in our lives in the last week due to COVID-19, that we are probably all feeling a certain degree of anxiety about what is happening.

Dr. Gonzalo Pérez-García, a psychiatrist at Texas Health Dallas, told Up News Info 11 that one of the best things you can do is take a break.

"There is too much of a good thing," said Dr. Pérez-García. "Especially when there are multiple cable channels 24 hours a day, Twitter channels and all of that."

%MINIFYHTML3f936e9e50744252b16f9b923a26ac8f11% %MINIFYHTML3f936e9e50744252b16f9b923a26ac8f12%

The doctor suggested taking a step back when everything becomes too much. Play with the kids, meditate, relax, and don't forget to connect with family members who may be alone.

"Reaching out to loved ones who may not have loved ones with them, whether it's through FaceTime, over the phone or even a text message, to make sure they don't feel too alone."

Dr. Pérez-García said it is important that you are not overly stressed, but you do want a healthy amount of anxiety. He said that he should be anxious enough to wash his hands frequently and sneeze at his elbow, but he should not be so stressed that he is afraid of touching a loved one who is not sick.

Not only adults feel stress. Children can also be affected by all the changes that are taking place. The CDC recommends that you take the time to talk to them and answer their questions. Be sure to reassure them that they are safe, but that it is okay to be upset. Let them know how you deal with stress so they can learn from you. Also try to stick to your regular routines, and if you're stuck at home, create a schedule to learn, relax, and have fun.

For more helpful ideas, check out the CDC website.