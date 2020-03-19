North Texas Physician Discusses Coronavirus Myths and Truths – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML2c4ae6716e81adecca4263b3b497a97e11% %MINIFYHTML2c4ae6716e81adecca4263b3b497a97e12%

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – In the digital age, information is always within reach, but not everything you read online is real.

Up News Info 11 spoke to Dr. Minh Nghi with Texas Health Fort Worth on a variety of topics about COVID-19, from how it compares to flu to whether or not pets can transmit it.

When it comes to concerns that the virus was created by people and deliberately released, Dr. Nghi told Up News Info 11 that there are many theories.

"What we do know is that it probably originated in China in Wuhan, in the surrounding areas," said Dr. Nghi. "Since the age of airplanes and travel is as easy as it is, it is very easy to spread from one country to another."

The doctor said the investigation points in that direction.

"Now, whether it was created in a laboratory, or comes from animal sources, and jumped into humans as a mutation, or whatever theory exists, I think it's early and it's really hard to say right now," he continued. Nghi.

Up News Info 11 also asked the doctor about face masks that have become a hot product and if they really offer protection.

"Depending on the type of mask you wear, it may offer limited protection," he said. "But the point is, if you wear a face mask continuously, what we discovered is that they get too wet from your breath, for example, they don't leak as well."

When it comes to the flu, Dr. Nghi was asked how the two really compare. He said that while the flu is more prevalent, COVID-19 is more contagious.

"People who have it can transmit it just as easily, much more easily than the flu," he said. "That is why we have these recommendations for social distancing."

When it comes to pets and whether or not they can make their owners sick, Dr. Nghi said there is really only one way to make that happen.

"The only concern is that if the pet is exposed to the virus, the drops may fall on their fur," explained Dr. Nghi. "If you pick it up from the fur, then that could be a transmission point."