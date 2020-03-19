North Texas Food Bank Helps Hiring-Affected Hotel Industry Through Hiring – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

From temporary unemployment to layoffs, the coronavirus crisis has particularly affected the hotel industry.

The North Texas Food Bank is trying to help those affected. Instead of volunteers taking their shifts, they are now opening them up to those who are out of work and paid for their time.

The food bank has moved from packing and leaving food pallets in pantries, where people can choose what they need for a new low-contact method.

"We are trying to make sure that all of our employees, our partner agencies and clients remain safe during this time," said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of North Texas Food Bank.

Volunteers will distribute prepackaged boxes that have enough food to make 21 meals.

Starting next Monday, the people who will prepare the boxes will be hotel industry workers who suffer lost income due to the coronavirus. The food bank asks them to sign up through Shiftsmart, which is an app that connects part-time workers with open shifts. They will be paid $ 10 an hour. This will be in place for at least 60 days.

"It is a very good victory win!" Cunningham said. "We are going to have the steady stream of volunteers we need. We have workers who are losing wages who can be paid to come and volunteer and we have community members who have donated to this fund at the Community Foundation to make sure have access to those funds. "

Right now, there is an increased demand for food bank services. If you would like to make a donation or sign up for a shift, click here for information.