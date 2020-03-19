Nicky Henderson highlights the depth of the crisis | Racing News

Nicky Henderson has no doubt that the coronavirus pandemic is the most serious crisis of his life, in racing and beyond.

The five-time National Hunt Trainer champion believes that, in career-specific terms, the consequences of the coronavirus will dwarf either of the two damaging and stressful FMD outbreaks that plagued his sporting and rural life.

In the world at large, the 69-year-old man has not seen a relatively catastrophic global event since the end of World War II.

British races followed almost the entire country into an almost closed state when it was announced on Tuesday that no further meetings will be held until the end of April at the earliest.

It means an abrupt end to the jumping season and a significant delay to the start of the Flat summer, with serious implications for the livelihood of everyone involved and the management of their horses.

"These are quite severe times: it is the first time in our generation that we have known a crisis of this magnitude," Henderson told Sky Sports Racing.

"We were probably lucky not to know what the war was like, so for most people it is probably as serious a situation as we have been in."

When asked if the 1967 and 2001 FMD outbreaks became insignificant, he said: "Absolutely, absolutely.

"Yes, FMD was a bad year. But we knew it was going to come and go, and that did not affect the world. It affected careers and agriculture, and certain communities."

"But this is across the country, across the world, and we all have to deal with it."

"We have responsibilities and we have to overcome it, because we cannot overcome it without help."

The fight is as evident in his famous Lambourn courtyard as anywhere else.

"We are surviving anyway, which I fear is what everyone has to do right now," he said.

"As everyone knows, this affects everyone in the future: there is not a lonely person, whatever he is doing or whoever, who is not affected."

"Racing, like any other industry, is suffering. I guess the hardest part is the uncertainty of what will happen next, how long it will last and what damage will be done at the end of the day, and how everyone gets out of it.

"It is going to be difficult and it will affect everyone's life, especially those who contract the virus and suffer from it in that sense."

"The big concern is that the financial implications of this terrible saga will never be known until it is all over."

Racing's paymasters include owners and bookmakers, and none will be immune to world economies in close paralysis.

"It affects each and every person: everyone is going to feel a pinch and it is going to hurt," Henderson added.

"It is just a question of how much damage is done when it all ends. The economic implications are quite frightening, and I think the races are quite scary."

"It depends on a lot of people who will have a hard time as well, and we hope they will still be there to support the game at the end of the day."

The Cheltenham Festival was allowed to take place last week, completed just four days before the British Horse Racing Authority confirmed the closure of the match list.

Henderson had a very fruitful meeting, with four winners, including Epatante in Champion Hurdle, and has not yet given up hope of deploying some of his stars in Punchestown by the end of next month.

Irish racing continues, albeit behind closed doors and horses are currently not allowed to travel from Britain to compete.

Henderson said: "We would have been going to Punchestown, I don't know what the situation will be there."

"It could even take place, as part of the Irish continuation, even if it's behind closed doors, and we've discussed the various horses that we would keep as a reasonably selected squad that would go there if we could."

"We are traveling horses to Ireland right now, because many of them are going home (to owners like JP McManus) as we speak."

Back in Britain, the earliest possible resumption date is May 1, although with official predictions that the pandemic will not peak here until a month later, that possibility must be highly questionable.

Henderson said: "We are keeping quite a few (horses) on the go in hopes that the races will resume on May 1, and if so, we must be prepared."

"There are still some decent races to run.

"We just have to be ready. If you sit back and say, 'Well, it's not going to happen,' and then it does, you don't have horses to run.

"We are mistreating a large percentage of the horses a month earlier. They cannot go out into the field because the climate is not suitable for that at the moment."

"In the past few days, we've been sorting out the ones we would follow in the summer."