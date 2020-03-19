Nick Viall sets direct record on Kelley Flanagan romance rumors

What's really going on between Nick Viall Y Kelley Flanagan?

The Bachelor Nation stars sent romance rumors into overdrive last week when they posed for a photo together while at an event. Kelley, who just appeared on Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor, it was rumored that she would be with Peter again before this image came to light. But Nick made sure everyone knew in the caption: "She's not with Peter."

The suggestive caption prompted the entire Bachelor Nation to begin shipping Nick and Kelley, with Single host Chris Harrison even weighing.

"I was delighted to see you so welcoming last night," she said in Nick's post. "Here's why."

Bachelor in Paradise& # 39; s Dean Unglert He also commented: "OMG DATE,quot;.

While Kelley & # 39; s Single co-star Hannah Ann Sluss she wrote in the post, "Wow! I'm liking this."

So are these two officially an article? Not entirely, according to Nick's latest podcast episode.