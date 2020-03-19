Nick Viall sets direct record on Kelley Flanagan romance rumors

What's really going on between Nick Viall Y Kelley Flanagan?
The Bachelor Nation stars sent romance rumors into overdrive last week when they posed for a photo together while at an event. Kelley, who just appeared on Peter Weberthe season of The Bachelor, it was rumored that she would be with Peter again before this image came to light. But Nick made sure everyone knew in the caption: "She's not with Peter."
The suggestive caption prompted the entire Bachelor Nation to begin shipping Nick and Kelley, with Single host Chris Harrison even weighing.
"I was delighted to see you so welcoming last night," she said in Nick's post. "Here's why."
Bachelor in Paradise& # 39; s Dean Unglert He also commented: "OMG DATE,quot;.
While Kelley & # 39; s Single co-star Hannah Ann Sluss she wrote in the post, "Wow! I'm liking this."
So are these two officially an article? Not entirely, according to Nick's latest podcast episode.
In a clip of the latest Viall Files episode, Nick referred to the speculation between him and Kelley while talking about the rumors surrounding other Bachelor Nation stars Hannah brown Y Tyler Cameron. As star fans may know, Hannah and Tyler have also been sparking romance rumors as they spend time together in their home state of Florida.
Speaking of Hannah and Tyler, Nick said that it is "entirely possible,quot; that they could be dating, but added that it is also possible that they are "just friends." Then he compared the situation to meeting Kelley.
"He's a good person, he didn't disappoint in person, I thought he would be great in person," Nick said of meeting Kelley. "Everyone likes to think that something is always happening, and there is nothing."
Nick went on to say that when he posted the photo with Kelley, he was "fully aware,quot; of what people might say.
"And I really enjoyed meeting Kelley," Nick said of the attorney, calling her "wonderful."
And as for Hannah and Tyler, Nick doesn't think they are "against the people who speculate,quot; about the state of their relationship.
