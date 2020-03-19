NFL Teams Find a Creative Way to Avoid Free Agency Restrictions | NFL news





DeAndre Hopkins heads to Arizona

The 2020 year of the NFL league officially started at 8 p.m. UK time on Wednesday, but instead of the confirmation deluge, it was slightly different.

A hectic week of free agency drama slowed as teams were officially barred from confirming the deals due to NFL policy requiring the safe completion of players' physicals, which is understandably difficult amid the outbreak. from Covid-19.

There is currently a ban on player visits, and the physical exams announced are expected to have been conducted in previous weeks.

Despite the restrictions, many teams found a creative way to show newcomers by referring to the & # 39; reports & # 39; reliable that they had given the news in the previous days.

The Arizona Cardinals were among those having fun as they mocked the Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins trade, along with deals with defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and linebacker Devon Kennard.

The Buffalo Bills did the same as they prepare to strengthen their wide receiver body with former Minnesota Vikings star Stefon Diggs.

In Washington, the Redskins also resorted to "reports,quot; regarding their deal with cornerback Kendall Fuller, as did the Chicago Bears with quarterback Nick Foles and linebacker Robert Quinn.

The Indianapolis Colts were one of the few to officially confirm a deal, welcoming defensive tackle DeForest Buckner after his trade with the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a first-round pick.

"DeForest is a first defensive tackle in this league and we are delighted to add him to our roster," Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement.

Buckner was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft

"Adding a player of his caliber demonstrates the importance and commitment to building a strong defensive front.

"He will bring a veteran presence to our locker room and lead with his work ethic. DeForest's consistency as a professional on and off the field will make us a better team."

AJ Bouye was officially traded from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the Denver Broncos for a fourth-round pick, while the Carolina Panthers officially acquired left tackle Russell Okung from the Los Angeles Chargers in an exchange that saw guard Trai Turner head in the opposite direction.

Former Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is also reported to be heading to the Chargers for being one of the best veteran free agents on the market.