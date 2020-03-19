Next up: Trump's $ 1T plan to stabilize the virus-affected economy

WASHINGTON (AP) – Through a forceful bipartisan account, the Senate passed a more than $ 100 billion bill to increase testing for the coronavirus and guarantee paid sick leave for millions of workers affected by it, and President Donald Trump quickly signed it.

By the time the measure became law Wednesday, the White House and lawmakers had already turned their attention to the administration's much larger $ 1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy, as the pandemic threatens financial ruin for individuals and companies.

Details about Trump's economic bailout plan remain sparse, and it will surely grow with snap-ins from lawmakers, but its centerpiece is dedicating $ 500 billion to start issuing direct payments to Americans early next month. It would also funnel cash to businesses to help keep workers on the payroll, as widespread sectors of the $ 21 trillion US economy are nearly shutting down.

In a memorandum, the Treasury Department proposed two $ 250 billion cash infusions to individuals: a first set of checks issued beginning April 6, with a second wave in mid-May. The amounts would depend on the income and size of the family.

The Treasury plan, which requires approval by Congress, also recommends $ 50 billion to stabilize airlines, $ 150 billion to issue loan guarantees to other struggling sectors, and $ 300 billion to small businesses. The plan appears to anticipate that many of the loans will not be repaid.

Taken together, the management plan promises half a trillion dollars to families and individuals, and the other half is used to prop up businesses and keep employees on the payroll.

Direct payments would go only to US citizens and would be "staggered based on income level and family size." The two payments would be identical, and the second wave would begin on May 18.

The Treasury scheme provides a basis for lawmakers to work on an unprecedented government response, and is likely to expand to include additional emergency funds for federal agencies.

The price for the next economic package only promises to top Treasury's $ 1 trillion request, a bailout plan not seen since the Great Recession. Trump urges Congress to pass the mind-blowing stimulus package in a matter of days.

The Senate plans to stay in session until the third coronavirus bill passes, with possible weekend sessions. The process ahead is uncertain, but the pressure on legislators is enormous to act quickly and not allow the spirit of the game to hinder the results.

Economists say the country is likely already in a recession and that the stock market continued its free fall on Wednesday. The panic causes many lawmakers to ditch their ideological baggage to deal with a huge company in a crisis that is beyond the scope of the 2008 financial panic: a virtual shutdown of many companies and unemployment that could last up to 20% by some estimates.

On Capitol Hill Wednesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell prepared his colleagues to take unprecedented steps to tackle the epidemic's attack on the economy.

"I will not postpone the Senate until we pass a much bolder package," McConnell said. "We won't leave until we deliver."

But first, the Senate approved a sick pay package, emergency food aid, free tests, and more House-approved money of more than $ 100 billion for Medicaid, despite Republican objections about the potential impact on small companies charged with a new mandate to pay sick leave. The government would reimburse companies, but business advocacy groups say the plan is not feasible for many small companies. Still, only eight Republicans voted no.

"This legislation is not perfect, but we cannot allow the perfect to be the enemy of the good," said Republican Senator Todd Young of Indiana.

Trump, whose support for the package influenced most Republicans, quickly signed it on Wednesday night.

McConnell is trying to take control of the third coronavirus effort, putting Republican presidents in charge and promising to consult later with Senate Democrats. Senate Top Democrat Chuck Schumer of New York criticized McConnell's approach, saying it is "too cumbersome, too partisan and will take too long, given the urgency and need for cooperation."

However, Schumer's office says it has already spoken to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin several times, and retains considerable influence as the Senate plans to work until the weekend to try to pass the measure. Pelosi and McConnell have also spoken

Pelosi released a statement Wednesday night saying his priorities for the bill include expanding eligibility for unemployment insurance and helping small businesses that guarantee workers' pay. Democrats are also sure to seek help for states whose budgets are out of balance.

Wednesday's Treasury plan includes $ 300 billion in "small business disruption loans,quot; that would be 100% guaranteed by the federal government to cover six weeks of payroll during the crisis. These loans would be granted through private banks and would be forgiven in many cases.

"Every penny they borrow and use to keep people employed, they won't have to pay," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, lead author of a detailed Senate plan.

The plan would also establish a $ 50 billion loan program dedicated to airlines in distress, which would be required to continue flying as a condition of obtaining loans. Another $ 150 billion would underwrite loans to other business sectors. Details about the loan programs were confusing, but the terms will surely be heavily subsidized.

Fresh out of the main campaign, Senator Bernie Sanders came up with his own ideas: that the federal government continue to pay employee paychecks and Medicare cover the unmet health care needs stemming from the outbreak.

"The quickest way to deal with the economic crisis is for the federal government to ensure that all employers will be able to meet their payroll and keep their workers on the payroll," Sanders told reporters. "It is an expensive proposition, but I think it is the best and fastest way to ensure that workers in this country continue to have a paycheck."

Overnight, the White House sent lawmakers a $ 46 billion request for emergency funds to boost health care for military service members and veterans, finance vaccine and drug production, build 13 centers quarantine at the southern border for migrants, make federal buildings safer, and reimburse Amtrak for $ 500 million in anticipated loss of income, among other purposes.

Trump's request also reverses the cuts to the Centers for Disease Control and the National Institutes of Health that Trump proposed in his February budget for next year and would create a $ 3 billion fund for unforeseen needs.

Economists doubted that the massive economic rescue package being drafted is enough to halt the loss of millions of jobs, even in the short term. Its goal is to help Americans without paychecks avoid foreclosure and other financial difficulties, and prevent businesses from going bankrupt.

The Treasury plan is on par with the $ 700 billion bank rescue of 2008 or the nearly $ 800 billion recovery law of 2009. The White House proposal aims to provide a massive tax cut for salaried, $ 50 billion for the airline industry and $ 250 billion for small businesses. But nothing is set specifically, and all the pressure is on the package to continue growing.

The amount to be sent in US checks has not yet been decided. The White House said it liked Republican Sen. Mitt Romney's idea of ​​$ 1,000 checks, though not necessarily for that amount and not for the wealthiest people.

Senate Democrats produced their own $ 750 billion proposal, which includes $ 400 billion to shore up hospitals and other emergency operations in response to the global pandemic and $ 350 billion to beef up the safety net with unemployment controls and other help for Americans.

In the House, Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart, Florida, and Ben McAdams, a Democrat from Utah, released statements saying they had tested positive for COVID-19, the first two known cases in Congress. Several other lawmakers have entered and exited self-isolation after exposure to people who later tested positive for the virus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illnesses recover in approximately two weeks, while those with more serious illnesses can take between three and six weeks to recover.

Associated Press writers Matthew Daly, Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick in Washington contributed to this report.

