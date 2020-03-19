Newsom Warns of Dramatic Increase in Coronavirus Cases Among Homeless People – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML07089750a5356505d301c4bcc146acd411% %MINIFYHTML07089750a5356505d301c4bcc146acd412%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF / AP) – As the state moved forward with housing homeless people at two Oakland hotels to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Governor Gavin Newsom says that up to 60,000 homeless people in the state could end infected and affect health. caregivers.

To help prevent the spread, state officials have rented rooms at two hotels near Oakland International Airport to house homeless people during the growing crisis.

State authorities have identified 901 hotels in California that can be leased to provide housing for the homeless.

In a Facebook chat Monday night, Newsom said the state was taking steps to "get people out of the camps and into settings where we can address their growing anxiety and our growing concern for the health of some of our Californians. more vulnerable. "

According to Newsom, state officials have already reached lease agreements for 393 rooms at two unnamed hotels located near the Oakland airport. He said control of the rooms would be turned over to local officials so they can determine how they will be used during the growing spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Although controversial for some, Senator Dianne Feinstein has lent her support to Newsom's efforts.

"I support Governor Newsom's steps in moving homeless people inside," Feinstein said. “Using hotels, motels, and trailers to house the homeless will help limit the spread of the virus. Cities and counties are also taking a step forward to provide housing, increase sanitation, and provide additional medical care. ”

"The governor said his goal is,quot; to get people out of the camps and into settings where we can address their growing anxiety and our growing concern. "He is absolutely right," he continued. "We have to make sure that this vulnerable population gets the care it needs."

The state has more than 150,000 homeless people, the majority in the nation, and as the rest of the state's residents are told to stay separate and wash their hands frequently, homeless people live the way they did before the outbreak.

The virus is transmitted by coughing and sneezing and could easily sweep homeless camps where people live together and hygiene is poor or non-existent.

There is a confirmed death of a homeless person in California. He was among the dead in Santa Clara County, which grew to 7 on Wednesday.

Newsom said it is possible that 60,000 homeless people could contract the virus and overwhelm the state's health systems. The governor announced that he would spend $ 150 million on efforts to protect that population from the virus.

"I hope you have an idea of ​​how serious we are taking the issue of homelessness," Newsom said in a Facebook Live broadcast.

Two-thirds of the money will go directly to local governments to spend on homeless services, and the state will use $ 50 million to buy 1,300 travel trailers and rent hotel rooms for emergency housing.

The trailers will be used for homeless people who require isolation after testing positive for the virus or showing symptoms. California has also identified 950 hotels that could rent rooms to local governments to house the homeless.