Newsom suspends state testing for students amid coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Governor Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that this year's state testing for California's more than 6 million students would be suspended, pending federal approval, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This time it's stressful enough for students, families, and educators without the added burden of the annuity tests"Newsom said in a statement." This is an unprecedented time, and our primary focus is to support students' mental and socio-emotional health, while continuing to provide educational opportunities such as distance learning. "

Tony Thurmond, state superintendent of public instruction, said he appreciated Newsom's leadership that districts and students need help as they face unprecedented closings.

"As schools struggle to maintain instruction, feed students, and provide child care, they must focus first and foremost on these pressing responsibilities," said California State Board of Education President Linda Darling-Hammond. “The safety and well-being of children and staff has to be our main concern. We don't want concerns about tests to distract them from their critical work in this time of national emergency. "

The news came a day after Newsom said schools were unlikely to return to session before summer.

"I don't want to fool you, more than six million children in our system and their families need to make some plans at a time when many plans are already being cut," Newsom, a father of four, said Tuesday. "But planning with children is one of the most difficult tasks."

Also on Wednesday, Ventura County announced that all school districts within the county would remain closed until at least Friday, May 1. The districts planned to reopen on Monday, May 4, depending on the circumstances at the time.

School districts across Ventura County said they would continue to provide meals to students during the shutdown. A list of school meal pickup locations and times is available at www.vcoe.org/meals.