New Recording Features Amber Heard admits to accidentally knocking on Johnny Depp's head door

In a new recording, Amber Heard can be heard admitting to knocking on a door on Johnny Depp's head. Currently, Heard and Johnny are fighting in a court of law over Depp's libel lawsuit in which he accused Amber of lying about domestic abuse and tarnishing her reputation and career.

The 33-year-old actress, through Page Six, claims on the tape that she once "timed,quot; Johnny in the jaw. Heard apologizes to him on the recording, explaining that she remembered hitting him in "answer to the door."

"And I'm so sorry I knocked on the door or hit your head," Depp can be heard on the recording. Johnny's lawyers reportedly replayed the recording for the first time in August 2016 during his videotaped statement amid his divorce proceedings.

During the deposition, and after listening to the audio recording, Heard allegedly said out loud in front of the court that she never intended to shut the door on him, but she hit him. Heard said in the court statement that she was trying to escape because Johnny was attacking her.

In addition, Amber claimed during the trial that the tape misrepresented what had actually happened. According to the never back down actress, she was trying to keep Johnny out of the room and he was trying to get in.

Followers of the case know that this is not the only tape revealed since Johnny's libel suit against her began. He sued her for $ 50 million for the opinion piece he wrote in the editorial section of The Washington Post.

In the essay, Heard described herself as a survivor of domestic abuse, and although she never said her name directly, it was widely assumed that she was referring to Johnny. Depp has repeatedly denied this claim, arguing that it was Heard who was the abusive one.

When the scandal first erupted in the midst of their split, public opinion seemed to be, for the most part, on Heard's side. However, everything changed when an audio recording released by The Daily Mail featured Amber admitting to hitting Johnny and denigrating him for worrying about it.



